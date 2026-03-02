“Jeffrey Epstein Walk of Shame” Installation Near White House, An Epic Public Jab at Donald Trump

A provocative “Jeffrey Epstein Walk of Shame” installation appeared near the White House in Washington, D.C., indirectly mocking Donald Trump.

The installation came after the first group of Epstein files was released in December 2025, listing many well-known people. The Department of Justice shared 11,000 files and 10 gigabytes of information about the late sex offender.

It featured pictures of influential figures like Michael Jackson, Bill Gates, Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Elon Musk, Alec Baldwin, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Diana Ross, Amy Schumer, Bruce Springsteen and Whoopi Goldberg.

According to The Daily Beast, ‘The Walk of Shame,’ intended as an indirect dig at the ‘Hollywood Walk of Fame,’ was created using stickers placed near Farragut Square on March 1, 2026.

A “Jeffrey Epstein Walk of Shame” was put up in Farragut Square overnight. A QR code on each star links to an article about the person’s relation to Epstein or a document from the DOJ’s Epstein library Names on other stars – Prince Andrew, William Barr, Bill Gates & Steve Bannon pic.twitter.com/JzjGB6XPau — Emily Hung (@emilyhung_) March 1, 2026

The installation was located about a five-minute walk from Donald Trump’s official residence. The mock plaques feature Jeffrey Epstein’s face and the names of politicians and business leaders allegedly linked to him. Each sticker reportedly includes a QR code that directs users to Department of Justice documents or other publicly available materials referencing the individual’s connection to Epstein.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s accomplice, was also featured in the installation with the caption, “child sex trafficker.” She was convicted in 2022 and is serving a 20-year sentence. When Maxwell was arrested after Epstein’s death, Donald Trump said, “I just wish her well,” prompting widespread backlash. In later interviews, he has dismissed his connections and claimed he was unaware of any wrongdoing.

However, the documents showed several pictures, emails and messages of Trump, who was a real estate developer at the time, spending time with Epstein, Maxwell and several other women whose names were not shared. A sticker with Elon Musk’s name was partly torn on March 1, but its QR code reportedly led to a 2012 email in which Epstein invited Musk to his private island, Little St. James.

In the email, Epstein asked, “How many people will you be for the heli to island,” to which Musk replied, “Probably just Talulah and me. What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?”

After the files were released, Elon Musk came under scrutiny. The Tesla founder wrote on X that “no one pushed harder than me” to get the Epstein files released.

He insisted he “declined repeated invitations” to visit Epstein’s island and accused the correspondence of attempting to “smear his name.”

In addition, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s name appeared in the display. He previously stated he met Epstein once in 2005 and then cut ties. However, the files show verified email contact between the two after Epstein’s 2008 guilty plea for soliciting a minor.

After meeting with Jeffrey Epstein in 2005, Howard Lutnick said he vowed to “never be in a room with that disgusting person ever again.” Documents released today by Trump’s DOJ say otherwise. pic.twitter.com/flRfOwPtYA — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) January 30, 2026

Lutnick admitted to having lunch with Epstein in 2012 but strongly denied any further relationship. Retail billionaire Les Wexner, founder of Victoria’s Secret, is also included in the “Jeffrey Epstein Walk of Shame.”

Wexner is mentioned extensively in the files, but he has denied knowledge of Epstein’s crimes and claimed he was “duped” by the financier, to whom he granted power of attorney over his finances in 1991.

“At no time did I ever witness the side of Epstein’s life for which he is now infamous.” he said.

“I was naive, foolish, and gullible to put any trust in Jeffrey Epstein,” Wexner added as he spoke at the House Oversight Committee in February.

Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clinton, also testified before the House Oversight Committee last week. The deposition was held in Chappaqua, New York, where they live.