Jeffrey Epstein Reveals His Predator Status in Chilling New Video

The U.S. Department of Justice released its largest number of files related to the activities of the late financier and convicted s– offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, January 31, 2026. The newly released batch of Epstein files includes almost 3 million more pages of documents, 180,000 images, and 2,000 videos.

​

The documents shed more light on what really went on inside the infamous Epstein Island with more than a dozen teenage girls. In one of the newly released videos, which runs for almost two hours, Jeffrey is interviewed by an unidentified individual. It is unclear who is asking the questions, when the footage was filmed, or where it was filmed.

​The interviewer asks him whether he would consider himself a Class 3 sexual predator. Keeping his expression casual, Epstein answers, “Tier one.” Following his reply, the interviewer clarifies whether he considers tier one to be the highest. The late offender confirms, “No. I’m the lowest.” The next question that follows has shocked viewers and revealed his sadistic nature. The questioner asks Jeffrey, “Do you think you are the Devil himself?”

​

Jeffrey Epstein flashes a bone-chilling grin, looks at him dead in the eyes, and answers, “No, but I do have a good mirror,” — a remark some viewers interpreted as self-referential. His answer didn’t seem to satisfy the interviewer, and he lightly scolds the late criminal for not taking his questions seriously.

​

Epstein asks why the other person thinks of him in such a way. The interviewer replies, “Because you have all the attributes. You are incredibly smart. You have the devil’s…brain.” This leads to Jeffrey Epstein giving a smirk and vaguely replying, “The Devil scares me.” The two individuals then go on to discuss Satan’s ideology in Paradise Lost–The archangel went to hell because he wanted to be the “top guy.” Hence, he chose hell as he deemed himself unfit for reigning in heaven.

BREAKING: Clip from Epstein’s Final interview: He talks about being a sexual predator, and then is asked if he thinks he ‘the devil himself’. He then says the devil scares him. pic.twitter.com/Oxn1I7Umvq — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 31, 2026

In the video, Jeffrey is seen wearing a black shirt, a black wristwatch, and glasses. He faces the unidentified interviewer and answers questions on his wealth and views on himself. In one section, he opines, “Ethics is a complicated subject.”

​

He didn’t believe that he had dirty money. “I earned it (by) advising the worst people in the world that do enormous bad things.” He claims to have donated money to India and Pakistan to cure polio. When asked how he thinks people would react to the source of his money, Epstein says, “I think if you told them the devil himself said ‘I’m going to exchange some dollars for your child’s life’…”

Jeffrey Epstein was asked in an interview whether he had ‘dirty money’ and whether comparisons could be made between him and the devil. This video is from the latest drop of the Epstein files from the US Department of Justice. pic.twitter.com/vwOrYY6OKH — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 1, 2026​

Epstein’s creepy confessions in the video have become solid evidence for investigators. What’s baffling is that in none of the released clips does he seem even a bit remorseful or fazed by his wrongdoings. The newly published Epstein files include some really important names, including British reporter Robin Leach, former Prince Andrew, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, etc.