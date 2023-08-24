Jeff Lewis Thickens the Plot as He Calls ‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards a “Lesbian on Ozempic” on ‘WWHL’

Jeff Lewis may have gone too far on Andy Cohen’s show, Watch What Happens Live after he called Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kyle Richards a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’. Lewis and Cohen were in the middle of a new game introduced by the host himself - ‘Jeff what's Your Issue?’. The game highlights several issues that Lewis has with the several ‘Housewives of Beverly Hills’ and discusses them in detail.

During the interview, Lewis was alongside Heather McDonald who sported a neon green cocktail dress without sleeves. The podcast host on the other hand wore a suave navy blue coat with matching pants followed by a jet-black shirt.

#kylerichards Jeff Lewis calls Kyle Richards a 'lesbian on Ozempic' amid Morgan Wade romance rumors

Fellow “WWHL” guest Heather McDonald joked, “Did you guys know that one of the side effects of Ozempic is lesbianism? Your ring falls off.”https://t.co/MEG4DPfvEp pic.twitter.com/wFoKelfi4M — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) August 9, 2023

The rules of the game were simple. a picture of each housewife was displayed on the screen and Lewis had to point out exactly what problem he had with each. As a brief moment in time passed with each one being playfully criticized, Richards’s face eventually showed up. And this was where the game truly began.

As soon as a picture of his friend showed up on screen, Lewis did not hold back and emphasized the depth of their friendship. “Kyle and I are friends,” he says first. And then went on to add a rather direct response, “And I’m p****d that she didn’t tell me she’s a lesbian on Ozempic”.

Jeff Lewis Calls Kyle Richards a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’ Amid Morgan Wade Romance Rumors [Video] https://t.co/UL6COWsUVw — lovebscott (@lovebscott) August 9, 2023

As soon as the comment was uttered, Cohen covered his face with several cue cards in his hand. His eyes widened as his facial expression recorded him being in clear shock at what Lewis had just said and simply laughed it off without saying anything further.

With regards to Kyle Richards who’d recently announced her separation from longtime hubby, Mauricio Umansky, McDonald was asked about her reaction on hearing the news. She went on to note enjoying a conversation about the two. And says it because she’s “been married as long as they have.”

And then speculates on two possible theories of why the two split up. The first one is the convenience of "being rich and having separate lives". The next was the possible "infatuation with Morgan". But the comedian made it clear with careful emphasis that Richards is strictly invested in the singer’s financial career and nothing more, reported the US Magazine.

While her opinion was crystal clear about Richards's separation, She expressed her wish for Richards to possibly be a ‘late-life lesbian’ and noted her happiness if it were true. "I hope they’re lesbians. I mean, I love a late-in-life lesbian. It’s my favorite kind of story. But I don’t know," confessed McDonald. She concluded with a lighthearted statement and a joke: "Old young lesbians in the summer, that’s a fun time. In the summer with cowboy hats!"

