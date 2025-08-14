Jeff Bezos’ New Idea to Keep Lauren Sánchez in the Spotlight Has Fans Cringing Hard

Jeff Bezos wants his new bride to add something unexpected to her resume: Bond girl. There are plans for a new “James Bond” revival from Amazon MGM, and if Jeff gets his way, it appears that Lauren Sánchez Bezos will appear in the movie. Given that we are discussing Jeff Bezos, we believe he will succeed in achieving his goals. And others are already mocking them for it on the internet.

The fact that Lauren isn’t an actor could seem like a big barrier to her starring in a film. However, Jeff doesn’t appear to be concerned by this. “This isn’t just fantasy casting — Jeff wants her on screen, period,” an insider tells writer Rob Shuter’s Substack. Indeed, according to the insider, “He’s obsessed.”

Although Lauren’s fan-following seems to be declining, Jeff remains her biggest fan. Between their extravagant star-studded wedding in June and being launched into space and bringing some celebrities with her in April thanks to Jeff’s aerospace company Blue Origin, their reputations have been in ruins.

The public and celebrities alike have been criticizing Lauren and Jeff because they are seen as completely out of touch, avaricious, and shallow. Therefore, it should come as no surprise to the millionaire couple that there is already blowback to claims that Jeff wants to use his influence to get Lauren on the big screen.

Jeff Bezos is about to make his wife, Lauren Sánchez, a star! Insiders recently revealed Bezos’ plans to launch his wife into a prominent acting role in the James Bond reboot, claiming the billionaire is fixed on seeing her in the film. “He’s obsessed,” a Hollywood insider… pic.twitter.com/Kwj4er5RxC — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) August 10, 2025

In reaction to the news, someone on X, formerly known as Twitter, said, “Jeff Bezos trying to forcibly cast his wife as a Bond girl is one of the all-time wife guy moves, incredible stuff.” “I pray that it doesn’t occur. Another user said, “Some people need to be told no.” The infamous uncanny valley sensations of Lauren Sanchez Bezos’ chiseled face in a “James Bond” film were too much for many internet users to forget.

Recently saw women on the internet celebrating Lauren Sanchez: “She’s 55. Has 3 children. Locked down a billionaire. Don’t let anyone tell you ‘it’s over’”. I thought this was an interesting take, mainly because it misses the point. Obviously, Sanchez got Bezos not necessarily… — The Rizz Report (@TheRizzReport) August 13, 2025

“The new James Bond [is] about to get the War of the Worlds treatment, all just product placement for Lauren Sánchez’s Botox and lip filler lmfao,” a user on X joked. Another person commented on the casting, asking, “As what, the villain? Are you able to SEE her face? “Thanks for signaling to us that the Bond movies are truly and officially dead,” another person said.

Lauren is probably not going to get the part if public opinion influences this casting choice in any way. However, in this instance, Jeff’s perspective is undoubtedly more important than the general consensus. Rob Shuter was informed by a studio executive that Lauren is “… not an actress.”

However, she is Jeff’s inspiration, and you can get anything you want for $8 billion. Even while this is the case, it will probably still have an impact on the amount of money Jeff and Lauren’s numerous detractors spend at the box office.