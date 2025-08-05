Netizens Imagine Jeff Bezos with Long Hair, And The Results are Hilarious

Jeff Bezos is avoiding his trademark style. The founder of Amazon, who gained notoriety for his bald appearance, has debuted a new hairdo.

The 64-year-old billionaire was seen in Sun Valley, Idaho, with freshly grown, thick, white-grey hair around the donor area of his scalp. His decision to become bald more than ten years ago is significantly different from his current appearance. It’s noteworthy because Bezos last wore hair in 2013, and it was dark brown.

The 61-year-old is accustomed to varying his appearance in different ways, even though he usually keeps his hair bald. When he revealed a more muscular physique on the cover of Vogue in 2023, he started an internet craze.

I gave Jeff Bezos a hair transplant What do you think? Let me know which other hairstyles to make and i’ll drop them below 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/yyv2szwMFB — XHabib (@RealXHabib) September 24, 2024

“He’s on a whole different level than I am,” Lauren, 55, shared in the accompanying story, explaining how she “cannot do the same exercises” as Jeff when they work out together. “He is a monster in the gym.”

What’s hilarious is how creative netizens went with reimagining Jeff Bezos with long hair. Yes, innumerable internet users flooded X with fun AI-generated images of Bezos in different hairstyles.

Here are a few images, scroll down to see;

People found the Grok-generated images hilarious and flooded the posts with sarcastic comments. One user commented, “If you give Jeff Bezos hair he looks like a Danish shipping company executive.” A podcaster on X remarked, “Jeff Bezos would likely be a trillionaire if he had hair.” A third did not shy away from writing, “Seeing Jeff Bezos with long hair like that definitely makes me enjoy looking at him more.”

Considering Bezos’ love for transformation and trying new looks, we as viewers won’t be surprised if he chooses to grow his hair back or even try new hairstyles. As for his newlywed wife Lauren, she seems to be quite impressed by her husband’s new looks in the past. In one of her interviews, she said that Bezos is committed to obtaining a decent night’s sleep and that they both watch television before going to bed at 9:30 p.m.