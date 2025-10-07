Jeff Bezos’ “New Dimples” Stuns Fans — Did Lauren Sánchez Inspire His Post-Marriage Makeover?

As a celebrity couple, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have received a fair amount of scrutiny from netizens. In a lot of cases, netizens’ attention was fixed on Sánchez’s plastic surgeries and now, with Bezos’ changing look after his marriage, he is being subjected to the same kind of scrutiny.

Just a few days into his marriage to Sánchez, Bezos was spotted with a completely different look at the Allen & Co. Sun Valley Conference on July 10, 2025. He has always been known to maintain his bald look but during this outing, Bezos was seen spotting hair around the side of his scalps.

This naturally drew a lot of attention as this was a significant deviation from his signature style. Moreover, he has also been noticed to be spotting a healthier and toned body post his marriage and naturally there are assumptions about Sánchez’s influence behind all these changes.

Besides focusing on being more healthy, there are also speculations about Bezos going under the knife like Sánchez did. It should be noted here that Sánchez has never publicly talked about getting plastic surgeries. However, given the way her looks have changed over the years, it is only natural that speculations about her getting surgeries are always doing the rounds.

Now, after the couple made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025, netizens are speculating that Bezos too might have gone under the knife since his face looks different. Dissecting a snap of the couple walking the ramp, netizens pointed out that Bezos seems to have dimples now, which were previously not there.

Moreover, he seems to have better cheekbones, which were also previously not visible. One user pointed out the same and commented, “Man, he’s had a lot of work done! Like, where did those cheek bones come from??” Another one echoed similar sentiment as they added, “He got work done in his face too.”

Whether or not Bezos has done plastic surgery remains up for debate. However, it is clear that the way he presents himself is changing after his marriage to Sánchez. Be it spotting a new look white and grey hair or the enhanced facial features, it is quite evident that Bezos is redefining his appearance, one look at a time.

Given the fact that Sánchez is someone who values her appearance quite a lot, it is only natural that she would want her partner to keep up as well. While it cannot be said with certainty that Sánchez is definitely behind the kind of changes that Bezos is showing, it would be difficult to completely overlook her influence on him.

As netizens continue to scrutinize the couple, Bezos and Sánchez seem to be thriving quite happily in their new life. However, despite the seemingly perfect exterior, rumors of divorce have already started to go around, though nothing of that sort has been commented upon by either of them.