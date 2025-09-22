Lauren Sánchez is Often Slammed for Inappropriate Outfits – Now We Know Who Might Have Inspired Her

Lauren Sánchez has a special way of grabbing the spotlight, and it’s generally not something grand, but for her wardrobe choices. Sánchez, who recently tied the knot to Jeff Bezos, got embroiled in many controversies over her inappropriate outfits at various high-profile events, such as Donald Trump’s inauguration, for instance.

However, finally, we might have an answer to who or what influences the former Fox News anchor to choose her controversial outfits.

Critics believe that the former journalist has been trying her best to dethrone Melania Trump as the fashion icon in the high-profile circle in the U.S. However, so far, Lauren Sánchez has only managed to land in controversies.

Back in January, during Trump’s inauguration for his second term, when everyone showed up in their best formal fits, Sánchez chose a white pantsuit and lace bra. As a result, she faced massive criticism online, especially when even Mark Zuckerberg was spotted taking a peek at her, for whatever reason.

However, it shouldn’t have come as a surprise, given the many times she decided to show major skin at formal events. The former Fox News journalist herself admitted during a 2024 appearance on The View that her fashion taste is “a little sexy.”

Sánchez revealed that she takes inspiration from Latina heartthrobs like Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lopez, and Sofía Vergara. “They really embrace their culture when they dress, and so I think, it’s just in me,” she said during the appearance.

Emmy Award-winning journalist and philanthropist Lauren Sánchez looks back on her ‘View’ auditions and tells the co-hosts about a conversation she had with the late Barbara Walters. pic.twitter.com/cFKJuOCvcY — The View (@TheView) September 13, 2024

However, while she takes notes from these on-screen stars, they barely make any contributions to solidifying her inappropriate outfit choices. It was actually Barbara Walters, whose words heavily inspired Lauren to pursue her freedom in choosing a risqué wardrobe.

During a 2024 appearance on The View, Mrs Bezos revealed that she auditioned as a host for the ABC talk show, but couldn’t make it because she was required to “dress a little more conservative,” as reported by The List.

Lauren Sanchez wears lingerie top inside the Capitol Rotunda at the Inauguration. Is this appropriate? pic.twitter.com/OKWmpl5Qe9 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 20, 2025

Sánchez recalled that at that time, there was one person who came to cheer her up. “After the show, Barbara Walters pulled me aside, and she goes, ‘What are you doing?’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ And she’s like, ‘If you’re going to go down, go down as yourself … Because if you don’t go down as yourself, you’re going to beat yourself up twice,'” Lauren said, recalling her interaction with the late TV mogul.

As we can see, she truly listened to Walters’ words, which she described as “incredible advice.” During an event last year, Sánchez said, “People want me to dress or look or act a certain way. But I’m just being as authentic to me as I can be.”