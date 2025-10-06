Did Lauren Sánchez Talk Jeff Bezos Into Matching Fillers? Latest Appearance Sparks Plastic Surgery Buzz

At this point, the internet feels it is safe to say that the term ‘plastic surgery’ is synonymous with Lauren Sanchez. Although her face has changed significantly over the years, it now seems that her husband, Jeff Bezos, has also had facial changes.

Vogue just shared a picture of the newlyweds from October 4, 2025, during Paris Fashion Week on Facebook. Jeff and Lauren walked hand in hand, their smiles mute. People in the comments section, however, couldn’t help but note that the billionaire’s appearance had changed, especially in his face. “He’s accomplished so much, man! One person said, “Where did those cheekbones come from?” The second comment said, “He got work done in his face too.”

If you look closely at the photo, you can see that Jeff’s cheeks are far more defined than they were at his lavish June 2025 wedding. The founder of Amazon seems to have grown dimples, which he didn’t previously appear to have. His appearance obviously needed some attention, so just call it a step in that direction.

People observed more than just his transformed face in that picture. The similar costumes of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez did not sit well with Facebook users. Jeff’s peacoat and Lauren’s suit jacket both had black buttons, and they both wore all-gray outfits. One person remarked, “They’ve reached the couples that coordinate outfits level.” Another person considered being matchy-matchy to be “lame” and “absurd.”

Others compared it to iconic figures from popular culture, such as Mini-Me and Dr. Evil from the “Austin Powers” series and “‘Miami Vice’ meets ‘Dynasty.'” “50 Shades of Grey” was mentioned by another, but it was obviously taken literally. Is Jeff and Lauren 2.0 just getting started? Should fans anticipate more of the couple’s twinning fashion moments? Hopefully not.

The couple has been the subject of divorce rumors since their wedding day, despite their pleasant appearance during Paris Fashion Week and the fact that they wore similar outfits. Even the strongest of relationships can be damaged by rumor, but the pair may be masters at avoiding the critics.

Lauren has never acknowledged using lip fillers or having plastic surgery. Many people think it’s clear because of how different she looks now compared to more than ten years ago. An Instagram user commented, “She just needs to get rid of those fish lips!” beneath pictures of her and Jeff.

According to one person, Lauren had “duck lips,” and another said that although her hat was amazing, her big lips “need to go.” One person remarked, “Bezos likes those fake lips,” while another sarcastically said that Lauren appeared to be “a trout out of water.” The 55-year-old doesn’t appear to be ready to stop using her purported fillers or cosmetic procedures. However, we’ll be interested to see whether these regular online comments from those who think it’s time to stop using them will influence her in the future.