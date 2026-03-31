‘Is He On Ozempic?’ —JD Vance’s Visible Weight Loss Sparks Rumors Once Again

JD Vance might have undergone a major weight loss transformation. The first indication of his visibly changed physique was observed during his recent interview with right-wing commentator and YouTuber Benny Johnson. The televised conversation, which happened on March 29, immediately led people to speculate on Vance’s apparent weight loss, which appeared more pronounced than usual.

Many guessed it was due to taking Ozempic. They felt sure that the vice president was able to become slimmer not only due to a healthy lifestyle, but also with the help of weight loss drugs. Others poked fun and claimed it was a result of excessive political stress and being the continued subject of social media ridicule.

JD Vance has been hitting that Ozempic. — GOPManWithSense (@CMcD678944) March 29, 2026

Following suit, a netizen sharply commented, “So when is anyone going to mention how much weight JD Vance has lost. I like him. I’m not trying to insult him, but it’s clear that he has lost significant weight. Is he on Ozempic or something??” Another social media user joked about the ongoing affordability crisis, writing, “Bro can’t afford groceries like most of us apparently.”

The use of weight loss drugs, particularly Ozempic, is not new among celebrities. Hollywood has hundreds of individuals who have used it to get slimmer and combat ongoing body and weight shaming.

Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Savannah Chrisley, Gabriel Iglesias, and others have openly discussed using Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs for rapid weight loss. This trend has also reached political figures. For instance, Senator John Fetterman once revealed using Mounjaro to improve his health and reduce weight. He has advocated for wider access to these medications for people struggling with weight management.

However, Vance has strongly dismissed using any GLP-1 or similar drugs for weight loss. While he acknowledged getting out of shape, he said he got fitter by undergoing the Marine Corps fitness test, along with diet and regular exercise. According to Vance, a disciplined and routine lifestyle helped him lose 30 pounds.

Back in August 2025, Vance spoke on Katie Miller’s podcast, where he outlined a rough sketch of his workout schedule. In his words, “So I’ll work out after the kids go to bed. Most nights that I work out, it’s after the kids go to bed. I try to do, I’ve been pretty good about this even as VP. I try to do two to three days of weightlifting and a day or two of cardio. So a good week is I’ll work out five days, a bad week I’ll work out three. But it’s that same basic mix.”

Is JD Vance on Ozempic? Did y’all bully him into medical weight loss?! — anti-whatever tf this is (@_Mesmerizing) March 29, 2026

Additionally, he admitted to following intermittent fasting, which enables him to skip a meal altogether. Vance revealed he only consumed lunch and dinner, which usually included healthier food options rather than giving in to cheat meals. However, the vice president also confessed to having a sweet tooth, which made it difficult for him to control his sugar cravings.

Interestingly, not only Vance, but Donald Trump has also publicly denied using weight loss drugs in his lifestyle. However, that did not stop him from revealing that some of his unnamed friends within the cabinet use them. While this statement fueled gossip suggesting Trump meant Vance, the latter wittily denied it with a grace-saving joke.