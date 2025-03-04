JD Vance Under Fire for LAUGHING and SMILING Over Russia’s Invasion—‘Tens of Thousands Dead!’

JD Vance has been slammed by online users after he smiled and laughed while discussing the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. ” The Biden administration called Putin every name in the book,” Hannity said. “And he still invaded anyway,” Vance responded, laughing and smiling. While Vance was taking a dig at Biden with his laughter, X users said it was quite insensitive given the topic being discussed.

“Tens of thousands of people are dead, multiple cities and towns have been almost completely destroyed, and millions of people are displaced. And JD Vance laughs and smiles with Hannity about the invasion like it’s a game,” Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, commented.

JD Vance even discussed the heated conversation on Friday between him, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump in the Oval office.

Vance followed this by speaking on Zelenskyy’s trip to Europe over the weekend that witnessed European leaders praise the Ukrainian leader and pledge their commitment to support in the wake of the Oval office meeting.

“I think our European friends, frankly, are being really, really — they’re doing a disservice to the Ukrainians, because their own populations are saying, ‘we’re not gonna fund this war indefinitely,” Vance claimed. “The American people are saying ‘we don’t want to fund this war indefinitely. So the only thing that is in the best interest of Americans, of Russia, of Ukraine and of Europe is to bring this thing to a close.”

Vance shared his opinions on Zenlenskyy for going to European leaders for their support saying that in spite of the leaders extending their support for Ukraine’s struggle against Russia, he doubts who will continue to bear the expenses for the war effort.

“What happened Sean is you have Zelenskyy, he goes to Europe, and a lot of European friends puff him up, they say ‘you’re a freedom fighter, you need to keep fighting forever.’ Well fighting forever with what? With whose money, with whose ammunition and with whose lives?” Vance shared. “The president is actually taking a much more realistic perspective and saying ‘this can’t go on forever.'”

JD Vance’s interview and the Trump administration’s announcement that it would be temporarily pausing all military aid to Ukraine came on the same day.

A White House spokesman confirmed that Trump is focused on reaching a peace deal to end the more than 3 year war between Russia and Ukraine. Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine has been going for quite some time now, and Trump wants Zelenskyy’s commitment to the peace deal.

The White House official also added that the U.S. was “pausing and reviewing” its aid to “ensure that it is contributing to a solution.” The official even spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of remaining anonymous to discuss the assistance.

Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Penn., co-chairman of the Congressional EU Caucus, shared the decision to stop funding for Ukraine “is reckless, indefensible, and a direct threat to our national security.”

“This aid was approved by Congress on a bipartisan basis—Republicans and Democrats alike recognized that standing with Ukraine is standing for democracy and against Putin’s aggression,” Boyle said in a statement. “Yet, Trump, who has repeatedly praised Putin and undermined our allies, is now playing political games with critical military assistance.”

However, while speaking with Fox News and Bloomberg, the White House official said that the pause was temporary and might resume. “This is not permanent termination of aid, it’s a pause,” the official stressed. “The orders are going out right now.” When Trump concludes that Zelenskyy exhibits a sincere dedication to peace, the pause will come to an end.