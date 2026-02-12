JD Vance Says Woman Screamed at His 5-Year-Old During Disneyland Visit

JD Vance has been having a tough time with critics letting him know about their dissatisfaction. However, they have not spared his family either, especially his young children.

Recently, the vice president recalled a memory of such an incident on The Charlie Kirk Show from his White House office. He had gone to Disneyland in July, and though he found some polite people, some were also not happy to see him.

Vance pointed out that there was a cruel minority who shouted at his son. According to him, she screamed, “‘You should disown your dad, you little [expletive]’, one middle-aged woman yelled at my 5-year-old.”

Apparently, another person said, “Tell the Secret Service to protect the constitution, not your father.”

Vance expressed his disappointment with the whole incident, more so because it involved his kids. He then expressed his opinion on far-left hecklers, “Are these women violent? Probably not. Are they deranged? Certainly.”

He added, “While our side of the aisle certainly has its crazies, it is a statistical FACT that most of the lunatics in American politics today are proud members of the far left.”

VP Vance is at Disneyland. I’m also here with my family. When I had a brief moment, I made it clear–we support immigrants, we support America. I asked the obvious question, “I thought you hate California?” Since we’ve all seen and heard the hatred coming from Vance and Trump for… pic.twitter.com/cgoPTdxiDt — Jane Fleming Kleeb🇺🇸We The People (@janekleeb) July 12, 2025

His visit to Disneyland in California was marred by many protesters outside who were against Donald Trump’s immigration policies. Not just common people, but the Democratic National Committee vice chair and Nebraska Democratic Party chair, Jane Fleming Kleeb, also gave Vance a piece of her mind.

She took to X, commenting she met Vance and let him know, “When I had a brief moment, I made it clear–we support immigrants, we support America.”

This is not the first time JD Vance and his family had to face backlash. Recently, Vance and his wife, Usha, were booed by the crowd at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Italy. On top of that, the Olympic committee had to plead with the fans to stop this behavior against the U.S. delegation.

DONALD TRUMP HAS RUINED AMERICA’S REPUTATION! The Olympic Committee had to PLEAD with the crowd: please, please don’t boo the U.S. delegation, led by JD Vance and Little Marco. SUCH A DISGRACE! pic.twitter.com/qa10Al3MOh — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) February 6, 2026

This kind of incident drew a considerable amount of attention, with Gavin Newsom slamming Trump for ruining the U.S. reputation.

However, when Trump was asked about this booing incident, he brushed it off, saying, “No, is that true? Is that right? It’s surprising! Because people like him. Well, I mean, he is in a foreign country, you know, in all fairness. He doesn’t get booed in this country.”

Reporter: Did you see that the VP Vance got booed at the Olympics? Trump: That’s surprising because people like him. He doesn’t get booed in this country. pic.twitter.com/cmbfm21FNm — Acyn (@Acyn) February 7, 2026

Since then, the internet has not let go of the matter and continues critiquing the Vances.