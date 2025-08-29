JD Vance Has a Surprising Reaction to Travis Kelce Marrying the ‘World’s Most Famous Woman’ – Says, “Fans Should…”

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement news broke, fans all over the world are going crazy. Even the POTUS Donald Trump, who previously declared the pop icon isn’t ‘hot anymore,’ congratulated the couple. Now, VP JD Vance has shared his thoughts too. And he couldn’t resist to add a scoop of conspiracy in his message.

He recently made an appearance in an exclusive interview with USA Today. It was published on Wednesday. There, while congratulating the newly engaged couple, Vance leaned into a popular rumor among NFL fans that the Kansas City Chiefs get special treatment.

In an exclusive interview with USA TODAY, Vice President JD Vance congratulated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement. But he hopes the NFL stays fair to his team, the Cincinnati Bengals. pic.twitter.com/bPKVaxCaft — USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) August 27, 2025

“I will say as a football fan, as a Cincinnati Bengals fan, I hope that the NFL does not put a thumb on the scale for the Kansas City Chiefs just because Travis Kelce is now getting married to maybe the most famous woman in the world,” Vance said.

The vice president even joked about the possibility of the romance spilling over into the game itself. “I’m worried they’re going to have a Super Bowl wedding thing this season,” he said. “Can’t do it. The Kansas City Chiefs have to follow the same rules as everybody else.”

Vance further added that if officials appear to favor the Chiefs this year, fans should speak out. “So if we see the refs being particularly friendly to Kansas City Chiefs players, then I think all football fans should be willing to push back on the NFL and say, ‘Look, you guys got to be fair.’ Just because Travis is getting married to Taylor, you still can’t put your thumb on the scale for the Kansas City Chiefs.”

His remarks sound like the years of discussions and speculation from rival fans who are convinced that the NFL rigs games for Kansas City. The speculation heat up after the Chiefs won back-to-back Super Bowls in 2023 and 2024. However, they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025. Ahead of that game, the NFL Referees Association called the claims “insulting and preposterous.” They even said officials “are doing everything humanly possible to officiate every play correctly.”

Even as he leaned into the conspiracy, Vance made sure to keep his comments lighthearted. He wished the couple well. “I’m a romantic when I see two people who are in love getting married,” he said. “I just wish ’em the best, and I congratulate ’em, and I hope they have a very long and healthy and happy life together.”

JD Vance weighs in on Taylor Swift engagement: “I think people want politicians to focus on politics, and they want celebrities to focus on whatever it is that made them famous, whether it’s singing or dancing or acting.” “But, you know, I’m a romantic. When I see two people… pic.twitter.com/Ew3GRr67Ni — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 28, 2025

Still, Vance hasn’t forgotten that Swift once mocked him over his “childless cat ladies” remark while endorsing Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. On that note, he added, “I think by and large, people want politicians to focus on politics, and they want celebrities to focus on whatever it is that made them famous, whether it’s singing or dancing or acting.”