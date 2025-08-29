JD Vance Claims Democrats are Always too ‘Serious’ – Advises Them to Learn ‘Humor’ From Trump

JD Vance is reminding the Democrats that laughter is the best medicine. The Vice President asked the leftists to learn how to joke while asking them to refer to Donald Trump as the prime example of the same.

The Vice President gave a few words of wisdom to the Democrats during an interview. Vance suggested that the opposition learn to “laugh at themselves” while in conversation with host Will Cain.

He also recalled that the piece of advice came from his grandmother, who believed that politicians needed to possess a sense of humor. “Democrats, the one thing they should learn from President Trump is to laugh at themselves a little bit,” Vance said in an interview with Fox News. He advised them not to be so “serious.”

The 41-year-old went on to claim that the Democrats were quick to get offended at everything. “Sometimes it’s actually a good thing to have a sense of humor about our political process,” the Vice President noted.

Fox News host Will Cain then asked Vance about what he thought of the digs Gavin Newsom had been taking at the President lately. He was quick to respond with criticism while noting that the California governor wasn’t being “authentic.”

Vance: Democrats, the one thing they should learn from President Trump is to laugh at themselves a little bit. They don’t have to be so serious. They don’t have to get offended at everything. Sometimes it’s actually a good thing to have a sense of humor about our political… pic.twitter.com/GAfkNfCdbw — Acyn (@Acyn) August 28, 2025

Vance went on to note how President Trump has always remained authentic to himself. “I see Gavin Newsom trying to act like Donald Trump, that’s the opposite of authenticity,” he claimed. The VP accused Newsom of being unauthentic in the same conversation.

“He’s not trying to be Gavin Newsom, whoever that is,” he alleged. Vance claimed accused the governor of trying to be a “fake carbon copy” of Donald Trump. Vance accused Newsom of trying to mimic the President while labelling Trump as the “king.”

“You can’t mimic the king,” he was heard saying. The 41-year-old also gave the President the tag of the “master.” Interestingly, Vance seems to be the only one taking a page out of the President’s book of humor.

Noem on South Park: It’s so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look. It’s only the liberals and the extremists who do that. If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can’t. pic.twitter.com/pl6dMqr0dA — Acyn (@Acyn) August 7, 2025

Secretary Kristi Noem recently criticized the hit series South Park for their portrayal of her. She appeared as a guest on Glenn Beck’s podcast, where she labelled the show as “lazy.”

“It’s so lazy to constantly make fun of women for how they look,” Noem noted. She accused liberals and extremists of often doing the same. She also spoke about how she always welcomes criticism when it comes to doing her job. “But clearly they can’t,” she added. Noem accused the show and its creators of being “petty.”