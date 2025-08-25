Gavin Newsom Won’t Let the President Breathe – New Merch Declares ‘Trump Is Not Hot’

Gavin Newsom seems to have decided not to let Donald Trump catch a break. The California Governor recently came up with merchandise that is a clear mockery of the MAGA merch. A shirt in the collection even reads, “Trump is not hot.” Here’s everything you need to know about the fast-selling merch.

“THE PATRIOT SHOP IS NOW OPEN!!!! MANY PEOPLE ARE SAYING THIS IS THE GREATEST MERCHANDISE EVER MADE. PLEASE ENJOY, AMERICA!” the governor wrote in a post on X. He went on to add the link to the official website in the same post.

THE PATRIOT SHOP IS NOW OPEN!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 MANY PEOPLE ARE SAYING THIS IS THE GREATEST MERCHANDISE EVER MADE. PLEASE ENJOY, AMERICA! https://t.co/H9wbcXdNhb pic.twitter.com/dWlKGq23eq — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 24, 2025

The website has hats, shirts, mugs, and stickers that are MAGA-inspired up for sale. The store even has a Newsom-branded bible up for sale. The merch seems to be an obvious dig at the merch that was sold during Trump’s presidential campaigns.

“Newsom Was Right About Everything,” a red cap that’s up for sale reads. The cap is a dupe of the hat that the President is often seen wearing. The original cap instead reads, “Trump Was Right About Everything.” A tank top especially directly shades the President.

“Trump is Not Hot,” the tank top reads. Another shirt that is being sold features an AI-generated image of Newsom alongside Hulk Hogan, Kid Rock, and Tucker Carlson. In the photo, the group stands over the governor as he prays.

A trolling Gavin Newsom is selling a holy bible along with other MAGA-inspired merch — and the $100 bible is already sold out pic.twitter.com/1VEVEknSqg — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) August 24, 2025

The Newsom-branded bible is a direct copy of the Trump-branded bible that the President sold. The 79-year-old has sold Bibles branded as the ‘God Bless the USA Bible.’ The Bible that is on Newsom’s website has already sold out.

The merch evoked mixed reactions from social media users. “Governor, your epic troll game with this Patriot Shop merch is pure genius, proving once again why you’re the leader California needs!” one user wrote. “Not even original. Quite embarrassing,” another added.

A third Trump supporter urged the California governor to stop. “You will never win,” the same user wrote. “Can you make them blue,” another suggested in support of the merch.

It’s incredible how many Trump supporters don’t realise this is exactly what Trump is doing and how ridiculous it is — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) August 24, 2025

Newsom started publicly feuding with Trump after he stationed law enforcement in Los Angeles without his knowledge. In June, 4000 National Guard troops and 700 active-duty Marines made their way into Los Angeles.

Soon after, the Governor started penning all his posts in capital letters. The move was a mockery of Trump, who is famously known to do the same. Newsom also started ending every post with “Thank you for your attention to this matter.” The phrase is how the President often ends his posts.