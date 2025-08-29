JD Vance Declares He’s Ready to Be President As He Got ‘Good Training’ – But Swears Trump Is in ‘Incredible’ Health

There has been wild speculation running on whether the Vice President JD Vance will succeed Donald Trump as the President. Now finally, the VP seems to have an answer to that question.

After being absent from a few important meetings recently, Vance finally made an appearance with an exclusive interview with USA Today on August 27. The interviewer asked him about his plans to be the POTUS and he seemed to have an answer ready and rehearsed for that question. He threw some light on Trump’s health as well.

🚨 BREAKING: JD Vance says HE IS READY to become PRESIDENT, but President Trump’s health is perfectly fine and Americans have nothing to worry about. 48 in 3.5 years… “I’ve gotten a lot of good on-the-job training over the last 200 days. But the president is in incredibly… pic.twitter.com/hpyWS8gnuZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 28, 2025

The 41-year-old said, “I’ve gotten a lot of good on-the-job training over the last 200 days.” He even mentioned how Trump despite being the oldest President to be sworn in, was in “incredibly good health. He’s got incredible energy.” The VP went on to say how the President has shown zero signs to slow down at all. “He’s the last person making phone calls at night, and he’s the first person who wakes up and the first person making phone calls in the morning,” he revealed.

Trump’s health issues have long been under the chatter. Recently, the White House declared he was suffering from Chronic Venous Insufficiency. This condition causes the legs to swell but is not life-threatening. However, according to medical experts, the condition can get worse with age.

Oh no…something’s happening soon isn’t it? — RFK Jr Muse (@RfkMuse) August 28, 2025

Speaking about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Vance further said, “Yes, terrible tragedies happen. But I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people. And if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days.”

During the interview, JD Vance talked about other political aspects too. When referred to his infamous showdown with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, he asked him a question. “Have you said thank you once?”

Coming back to the VP’s own presidential aims and aspirations. He hasn’t invested much thought building on that. However, there’s a little twist here. Trump’s bromance with Elon Musk might have long taken a backseat but the Tesla owner has extended his support for Vance.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Musk is backing out on his plans to launch his own political party, the America Party. Instead, he is interested in using his resources to help Vance secure his presidency.

Now everyone needs to wait and see if and how the plan can be executed.