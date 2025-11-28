JD Vance Follows Donald Trump’s Golf Shoes While Tax Payers Pay Millions

While Trump makes Americans pay $71M in tax for his golf vacations, JD Vance also enjoys the game.

This week, Donald Trump has taken his 16th trip in 2025 to his Mar-a-Lago country club. However, he is not alone as Vice President JD Vance is also teeing off on taxpayers’ dime.

Donald Trump has embarked on his 16th trip of the year to his Mar-a-Lago country club this week, but he isn’t the only one to have benefited from the U.S. taxpayer.

Donald Trump, 79, has caused plenty of uproar amongst Americans for his worryingly frequent golfing vacations since regaining office at the start of the year, but it isn’t just him who has been making the most of the U.S. taxpayers’ dime. While Trump is ahead of the game by costing taxpayers $71M, Vance isn’t far behind him.

Each presidential golf trip costs around $3.4 million in travel and security expenses each and they aren’t just at Mar-a-Lago. So far this year, there have alshttp://mar-a-lagoo been nine visits to Trump’s golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, along with a brief excursion to his golf resort in Aberdeen, Scotland and more, all of which have contributed to the total figure of $70.8 million for the president’s pleasure, paid by American taxpayers.

According to a recent HuffPost analysis, Trump’s golf expenses will top $75 million in 2025 should he just make two more trips to Mar-a-Lago before the end of the year. However, possibly the most incredible stat is that should he follow a similar golfing schedule for the rest of his four-year term, the total cost to taxpayers will exceed $300 million, almost double the amount Americans paid for his first term, at $151.5 million.

Meanwhile, Trump may currently be ahead of the game, he isn’t the only one teeing off on Americans’ dime. In August this year, Vice President JD Vance took his family on a UK vacation, traveling in comfort on Air Force Two, while making a stop at Trump’s Turnberry golf course in Scotland for a round of golf.

Vance, his wife and children headed from the plane to a luxury estate by motorcade, only to find planned protests and airspace restrictions around the golf course required a major policing operation.

However, there was some fun for social media users after Vance took to the greens at Turnberry and went viral when a video revealed him needing four attempts to get his ball into one of the holes. Under usual circumstances, golfers aim for a maximum of two putts, so four is majorly embarrassing for the Vice President. This came after Vance had made several attempts to recover a shot in the bunker, while he tried his best to live up to standards set by his boss, Trump.

Vance misses multiple putts while golfing at Trump’s course on his luxury Scotland vacation. pic.twitter.com/cTJoLsF2qP — FactPost (@factpostnews) August 15, 2025

Meanwhile, it looks like the VP has some way to go, as the US President spent Thanksgiving morning at the Mar-a-Lago golf course, while he spent his afternoon insisting he has added more to his impressive trophy cabinet, where Trump claims his number of golf titles has risen from 36 to 38.

On a Thanksgiving call with service members, he claimed to have beaten a 27-year-old competitor the previous year.

“I’ve won 38 club championships, and I don’t get to practice much,” Trump said. “I beat a 27-year-old kid last year. The fairway doesn’t know how old you are. When you’re walking up the middle, and he’s in the rough, age doesn’t matter.”

Thanks to Trump’s favorite sport, most American taxpayers never get the chance to enjoy a round of the most expensive sport.