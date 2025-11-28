Donald Trump Claims His Golf Titles Jumped From 36 to 38 – Critics Aren’t Buying It

Donald Trump seems to be leaving people in disbelief with each new bizarre claim. What began as misquoted stats about the country has now turned into a far-fetched declaration of his own golf achievements. Well, the U.S. President spent the morning of Thanksgiving at the golf course, where his score increased from 36 to 38, while trophies kept adding up in his collection. Later, during a speech with service members from Mar-A-Lago, the 79-year-old could not help but be a little proud of his sports achievements.

Trump explained that since last year, he has supposedly won 38 club championships and has beaten a 27-year-old player. He did not forget to mention his merit behind all of this, claiming he had not even had much practice before the game. In his words, “I’ve won 38 club championships, and I don’t get to practice much. I beat a 27-year-old kid last year. The fairway doesn’t know how old you are. When you’re walking up the middle, and he’s in the rough, age doesn’t matter.” Continuing his self-boast, President Trump then added, “So I’m a good golfer, yeah, I would have to say that. I want to be honest. I have to be honest.

Donald Trump is bragging about “38 golf championships” like he’s Tiger Woods, when everyone knows the only person keeping score is Trump himself. These “wins” are as legitimate as his charity and election lies. Shame on this country forever for giving this clown power again. pic.twitter.com/Nq6xI3ADbY — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) November 28, 2025

Despite such flashy claims, critics believe none of Donald Trump’s golf achievements are valid. In fact, Rick Reilly’s 2019 book Commander in Cheat, called every achievement on his golf record a ‘100% lie.’ In contrast to claims that he faked his golf titles, the President has counterclaimed that each of his titles was legitimate, since many in his club closely observe his performances on the golf course.

Well, netizens continue to remain skeptical of his stats on the sport, all thanks to sportswriter Reilly’s tell-all revelations in his book. The writer clearly accused the U.S. President of openly cheating in his game, which one would hardly call fair. An excerpt from his book recorded one of Trump’s moves and elaborated, “Trump doesn’t just cheat at golf. He throws it, boots it, and moves it. He lies about his lies. The caddies got so used to seeing him kick his ball back onto the fairway, they came up with a nickname for him: ‘Pele.”

Furthermore, the writer claimed that it became undeniable that whenever Trump opened a new golf course, he would play by himself and mindlessly declare himself the ‘first club champion’.

Donald Trump has never won a golf match without cheating. pic.twitter.com/jr4pUNjokO — Sahara Stevens ❤️🇺🇸 (@Sahara_Stevens) November 28, 2025

Not just Rick, but former golfing legend Suzann Pettersen also once echoed similar sentiments about President Donald Trump’s golfing habits, calling them plain cheating. She accused him of bribing his caddie and attacked him for being a cheater, both in the game and in business alike. She had said, “He cheats like hell… so I don’t quite know how he is in business. They say that if you cheat at golf, you cheat at business. I’m pretty sure he pays his caddie well, since no matter how far into the woods he hits the ball, it’s in the middle of the fairway when we get there. ”

Meanwhile, during the same Thanksgiving speech, the American President returned to more poignant matters, including an essential update on the recent shootout in Washington, D.C. The incident, which seriously injured two National Guard members, has now left only one survivor, as one of them succumbed to the injuries. Trump confirmed the death of a 20-year-old National Guard member named Sarah Beckstrom during his speech at the event.