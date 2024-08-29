JD Vance 'Disturbed' and 'Disoriented' by Teachers Without Biological Kids Resurfaced Audio Reveals

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance has come under fire again for his 'childless' comments. According to The Independent, in a recently unearthed 2021 audio recording secured by nonprofit Chicagoland radio station WCPT820, the Ohio senator was heard disparaging teachers who are not biological parents. During his address at the Center for Christian Virtue conference, Vance criticized “leaders on the left” and the head of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten for not having 'biological children'. “You know, so many of the leaders of the left, and I hate to be so personal about this, but they’re people without kids trying to brainwash the minds of our children. And that really disorients me and it really disturbs me," he said.

“Randi Weingarten, who’s the head of the most powerful teachers union in the country, she doesn’t have a single child. If she wants to brainwash and destroy the minds of children, she should have some of her own and leave ours the hell alone,” former president Donald Trump's running mate raged in the clip. Due to Weingarten's April 2023 disclosure that she is the stepmother to two daughters who belong to her wife, Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum, Vance singled out the educator.

A spokeswoman for Vance told TMZ, “J.D. clearly says in the audio that our leaders on the left, especially anti-child radical Randi Weingarten, who brainwash our kids, are deeply disturbing — and he stands by that statement." Weingarten responded on X by resharing the clip, "Gross! JD Vance's comments are sad and insulting to millions of modern families, and school teachers including Catholic nuns, none of whom should be targeted for their family decisions," she wrote.

Another spokeswoman clarified to People, "There are a lot of great teachers across the country, and JD's criticism of Randi Weingarten's actions is not about them," preceding the statement that the Republican leader's goal is to eradicate "the leftist indoctrination in our schools." As per USA Today, Vance had previously decried childless women in an interview with Fox News from July 2021, when he was a candidate for the U.S. Senate, he said that the country was being run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

He added, "It's just a basic fact. You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez), the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children." Harris and her spouse, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, have two stepchildren together. Additionally, just a few weeks after Vance's interview, Transportation Secretary Buttigieg and his spouse Chasten welcomed twins.

Following up on his previous disparaging remarks about women, Vance made insults against his mother-in-law in a freshly discovered tape from 2020. During an interview with The Portal podcast, Vance seemed to concur with the description of his wife Usha Vance's mother as a "postmenopausal female" while discussing her arrival to their family following the birth of one of their children.

The Marine veteran said that his son had become "a much better human being" since his grandmother's arrival. He continued, "And the evidence on this, by the way, is, like, super clear." "That's the whole purpose of the postmenopausal female in theory," host Eric Weinstein stated, to which Vance said, "Yes." However, the Republican leader's spokesperson Taylor Van Kirk clarified that Vance did not agree with Weinstein’s comments in a statement. "Of course, he does not agree with what the host said," he said. “J.D. reacted to the first part of the host's sentence, assuming he was going to say, 'That's the whole purpose of spending time with grandparents.' "