JD Vance “Bets Every Dollar” That Democrats Will “Destroy” The U.S. If They Regain Power

Vice President JD Vance warned that Democrats could take sweeping actions if they regain full control of the Senate, escalating partisan tensions over election laws and Senate rules.

In a video posted on X by Rapid Response 47, Vance spoke in a recent interview, urging Republicans to act quickly to pass the SAVE Act, a proposal tied to election security, even if doing so requires overriding the Senate filibuster.

“I promise you … I would bet every dollar that I own that the next time the Democrats have control of the Senate, they will break the filibuster, pack the Supreme Court and destroy this country,” he said.

.@VP: “I would bet every dollar that I own that the next time the Democrats have control of the Senate, they will break the filibuster, pack the Supreme Court, and destroy this country. We have to do it NOW in order to save the country.” pic.twitter.com/MXyCKkFwYz — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 29, 2026

The filibuster is a long-standing Senate rule requiring 60 votes to advance most legislation. Both parties have defended it at different times as a way to protect minority rights. According to the Congressional Research Service, eliminating the filibuster would allow a simple majority of 51 senators to pass legislation. Vance said Republicans currently lack the support needed to override the rule.

“You need 50 senators, plus me,” he said, adding that while some Republicans back the SAVE Act, there are not enough votes yet to pass it. He also pointed to past Democratic divisions over the filibuster, referencing Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, who opposed efforts to weaken the rule when Democrats controlled the Senate.

Vance then said:

“They are the people who saved the filibuster when the Democrats were in control of the Senate just a couple of years ago. What happened to them? They were tarred and feathered by the far left. They were [run] out of town.”

Vance claimed Democrats damaged Sinema’s political career over her stance on the filibuster.

The SAVE Act, backed by many Republicans, would impose stricter election requirements, including proof of citizenship for voting. Supporters say it would protect election integrity, while critics argue it could limit voter access.

Throughout the interview, Vance reiterated his position, saying, “We have to do it now in order to save the country.”