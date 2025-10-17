JB Pritzker Claims Trump Has ‘Mental Health Issues’ — And Hints an Insider Is Taking Full Advantage

Concerns about Donald Trump’s mental health continue as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker joins the long list of people thinking that the President is not in his right mind. Pritzker also said that he believes people close to the president may be exploiting his condition for their own power.

Speaking on The Bulwark podcast with pundit and longtime Trump critic Republican Tim Miller, Pritzker said Trump’s recent conduct worries him on a personal level. “This is not the way the president of the United States should be behaving,” he remarked, referring to Trump’s repeated public calls for him to be jailed.

Pritzker said his comments weren’t meant as a jab or a political attack. Instead, he emphasized that he was genuinely concerned. “People need to help him, like his family,” the governor said. “I sincerely think he is contending with mental health issues.”

The governor explained that his concern extends beyond Trump himself. He worries that those in the White House might be deliberately taking advantage of what he described as the president’s “diminished capacity.” According to Pritzker, “I don’t think anybody around him on a day-to-day basis wants to get him any help because they have more power based upon his diminished capacity.”

Pritzker also did not hesitate to call out the name that he thinks is most responsible for steering Trump in the wrong direction. He singled out White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, whom he accused of fueling some of the most hard-line immigration crackdowns carried out by the Department of Homeland Security.

“Stephen Miller clearly is the one pushing the tactics behind the brutal anti-immigration offensive,” Pritzker said, referencing actions by both Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bulwark (@bulwarkonline)

Pritzker further alleged that Miller’s ambitions go beyond immigration. “He’s clearly the person that is aiming to have Donald Trump become an authoritarian leader,” he said, adding, “I wish people could at least recognize that Stephen Miller is bad for the country, and he is abusing the fact that Donald Trump has diminished capacity.”

While Pritzker might be right in his suspicion that Miller is pushing the buttons while keeping Trump in the forefront, the President has recently been extremely enthusiastic about deploying the National Guard in various Democrat-led cities to reduce crime rates.

Though some of his selected cities are already low on crime, Trump has no regard for the fact and has clearly mentioned that the deployment of troops will continue. Besides Pritzker, various other American leaders and psychiatrists have also noted that Trump might actually be suffering from dementia and cognitive health decline, given how he has been acting in various press conferences and other gatherings.

Trump and his administration, however, remain unfazed by such rumors and speculations. The President also had his second official health checkup within six months of the first one, and while it is quite concerning, no one in the administration seemed to be bothered about the same. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had presented the information as a regular occurrence.

With Pritzker directly calling out Miller’s name for taking advantage of Trump’s allegedly declining mental health, it now remains to be seen if the President or Miller has anything to say about it.