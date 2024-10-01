Jay-Z Slammed as Old News of Keeping 16-year-old Rihanna Held in His Office Until 3 A.M Resurfaces

Jay-Z faces a lot of brunt after an old story of him and Rihanna resurfaces. Several have questioned the rap artist's work ethic after an incident when he held up a 16-year-old Rihanna in his office till 3 a.m. has been making headlines. According to Atlanta Black Star, Jay-Z attempted to do it to grab a music deal with the Barbadian singer.

The Empire State of Mind hitmaker signed Diamonds singer for Def Jam Recordings in 2005 as the President of the music label. In an appearance on The Tyra Banks Show, RiRi revealed about the night she signed a contract for Jay-Z's label. Recalling the people she was negotiating with, she shared what they told her. "We don’t sign songs here; we sign artists," said one person. Another quipped and told her in a threatening tone, "‘There are two ways to leave here. I go through the door with the deal signed or through this window, and we’re on the 29th floor.’" The supermodel interviewing her was shocked as the audience shared their disappointment. In another interview with host Sway for MTV which dates back to 2005, the hip-hop artist also disclosed about their first meeting with Rihanna and how he grabbed the opportunity to rope her in for his label.

"When she walked in the office, I was like (speechless). You know, she just had just something about her," the Grammy-winning singer told Sway. "We signed her that night. We didn’t let her leave the office. Three in the morning is when that contract got signed. So from the meeting around three, or four in the afternoon, we signed it by three in the morning that day. I was absolutely certain," the husband of Beyoncé shared. The confession fuelled more concerns about the singer and how she managed to remain calm in such a situation as a teen.

The dance-pop artist launched several hits with Def Jam Recordings. Then in 2014, she left the label and joined Jay-Z's other label founded by him in 2008. The music artist and father of three stepped down from Def Jam in 2009 to focus on his entertainment company Roc Nation. The We Found Love songstress who gave several hits one after another also signed up for the company's management services. She parted ways with her former manager Marc Jordan in 2010 as reported by Complex. Other than their professional relationship Jay Z and RiRi have been constantly marred with rumors of having a secret affair.

According to the Daily Mail, author J Randy Taraborrelli claimed that RiRi had a role to play in Jay Z and Beyonce's short break from each other. "Beyoncé didn't know what to make of this, and it actually ended up breaking them up for a time. They spent maybe a year apart from each other because Beyoncé just wasn't sure of what to make of the situation with Rihanna," Taraborrelli said. However, none of it was ever clarified by any of the artists.