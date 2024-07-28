5 Weird Stories About Former First Son Barron Trump That Made Headlines And If They Were True

5 Completely Untrue Narratives Regarding Barron Trump

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Wilson

Unlike his siblings, Barron Trump has always led a very private life, shielded from public scrutiny, as per his mother's wishes who wanted a normal childhood for her only son. But when he turned 18, the curiosity amongst the public about the youngest Trump grew, especially due to his father former President Donald Trump's ongoing re-election campaign. With fame came numerous rumors and speculations including sibling rivalry, smoking habits, and much more. Here are five such completely unfounded claims about Barron.

1. Claims About Barron Being Autistic

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by JNI

In a 2016 video, a YouTuber once alleged Barron was autistic and after Rosie O'Donnell tweeted the video with the caption "Barron Trump Autistic?" the rumor spread like wildfire. But at the time, protective mom Melania Trump threatened to sue the creator and retained the services of powerful attorney, Charles Harder. In light of the same, the guy admitted to TMZ, "It was incredibly irresponsible of me to diagnose Barron Trump using a selection of misleading videos. I falsely correlated him trying to stay awake and occasionally doing quirky things, with him suffering from autism."

2. Rumors of Barron and His Half-Siblings Not Getting Along

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Lamparski

Despite rampant speculation about the state of the siblings, his half-sisters have often stated their love for their younger sibling. Ivanka Trump made headlines when she shared a video of Barron and her son Theodore Kushner playing peekaboo. She captioned the video, "My youngest brother proves he's a baby whisperer—while my father signs his first executive orders." As reported by Nicki Swift, Tiffany Trump also goes out of her way to celebrate with him, something she doesn't do for most others. Additionally, Eric Trump has made it plain in an interview that he shares a fun relationship with Barron.

3. Does Barron Vape?

Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Chip Somodevilla

In 2019, Donald and Melania made a concerted effort to dissuade Americans from vaping. Donald informed the press that Melania was worried about e-cigarettes, as reported by writer Aaron Rupar in an X post. Rupar shared, "Trump indicates that his drive against vaping came at the behest of Melania. He then describes his son Barron in a very odd way. 'That's how the First Lady got involved. She's got a son -- together -- that's a beautiful young man and she feels very very strongly about it.'" However, it is worth noting that there was never any indication that Barron used e-cigarettes or vaped. It might just have been Melania being overcautious as Barron approached adulthood.

4. Basketball Was a Major Factor in Barron’s College Decision

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

Being the tallest Trump son, Barron has been said to be considering a future in the National Basketball Association. However, his father debunked these rumors at an Iowa rally in early 2024. He shared that his youngest son was not interested in the sport. As reported by the Daily Mail, Trump disclosed, "I said, 'You are gonna be a basketball player.' He said, 'Well, I like soccer, Dad, actually.' I thought, at your height, I like basketball better, but you can't talk them into everything."

5. Trump Supporters Deemed Barron a Chess Genius

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

In October 2018, netizens speculated that Barron had been named chess grandmaster. While some claimed that Barron had an IQ of 146, others argued Donald was a legendary chess player who trained with Bobby Fischer. According to Snopes, if Barron had really been given that title when he was eleven years old, it would have been noteworthy for two reasons: first, he was the son of a president; and second, he would have been the youngest person in history to accomplish that feat.