When Christine Baumgartner Shared Ex Kevin Costner Didn’t Choose a 'Fame-Seeking Bimbo' After Divorce

After spotting the couple enjoying some PDA on Richard Branson's Necker Island, TMZ released several pictures showing Jewel sitting on Kevin Costner's lap with his hands around her waist, sparking rumors of the couple's new relationship.

As per the Daily Mail, his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, 49, supposedly confided in a friend about what she thought of the news. Apparently, Baumgartner has taken solace in the fact that his new partner is 'down to earth' rather than a 'fame-seeking bimbo.'

The close friend told the outlet, "Christine said she's not surprised that Kevin has moved on so quickly, but he didn't need to make it so obvious by wrapping his arms around her. She said she's happy for him, but it still isn't a great feeling seeing your ex with someone new."

After 19 years of marriage, Baumgartner filed for divorce in May, and Costner and Baumgartner parted ways this year. After that, the couple fought in court for months to agree on the terms of their divorce.

The source further added, "They're [Kevin and Jewel] both into music, into that cowboy thing. What's not to like about her? At least Jewel is a down-to-earth person and has her own thing going on. Christine said the last thing she wanted was for some fame seeker to come along and play mom to their three children. But Jewel has a son of her own, she has her own life and isn't a gold digger. So that's a relief."

Speaking to the Daily Mail (for another report) after the photos were made public, insiders said that the new couple's chemistry is laid-back and that they are just 'having fun.' The source revealed, "Jewel likes herself a man’s man, and she is all about Kevin’s country western vibe. They are not serious right now, but they are having fun."

Regarding the beginning of their recent relationship, the insider claimed that "Richard [Branson] is 100% responsible for Kevin and Jewel hooking up. She has been a friend of Branson's for years, and he has been a close friend of Kevin's since the 1990s. Richard invited Jewel to hold her charity fundraiser on Necker [Island] and, honestly, the hookup happened organically. They hit it off well, and Jewel seems to be happy about it."

Two months after his divorce from Baumgartner was finalized in October 2023, word of Costner's new relationship surfaced. Media outlets swiftly reported that the former couple wasn't exactly getting along after hearing about their split. Court filings allegedly said that Costner was 'homeless' since his estranged wife wouldn't leave their family home.

After Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1, their prenuptial agreement granted her 30 days to leave the $145 million home they shared. However, Costner now owns the whole property. As reported by People, Baumgartner moved into a $40,000 monthly rental apartment with her three children after she left their previous family home in early September.

