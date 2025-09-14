Jasmine Crockett’s Nasty Rumors That Echo Louder Than Her Speeches on the House Floor

Jasmine Crockett has never been one to fear controversies. The Texas representative is well acquainted with seeing her name make headlines ever so often. She is largely known to speak her mind, especially when it comes to criticizing the opposition.

The 44-year-old, who is usually quick to scrutinize others, has also often found herself on the other end of the scrutiny as well. There have been rumors that have claimed to expose the supposed real side of the Texas representative. Here are the top rumors about Jasmine Crockett that have become a topic of discussion.

Speculation of Jasmine Crockett ill-treating her staff

Several reports have claimed that the 44-year-old doesn’t extend the kindest treatment to her staff. In August 2025, one of her staffers claimed that Crockett was a “diva” behind the scenes.

The source who spoke up alleged that the Texas rep was often rude to her staff members. The same source also claimed that Jasmine has a non-negotiable when it comes to being driven to committee meetings.

The 44-year-old alleged demands that she is driven to and fro in expensive rental cars while rejecting the idea of driving to meetings in one of the staff members’ cars. “She thinks she’s her own best adviser, she knows best, and has this toxic staff environment,” the source told the New York Post.

The insider also claimed that several staff members had been driven to the point of crying due to Crockett’s behaviour. Marjorie Taylor Greene addressed the story while she appeared as a guest on The Megyn Kelly Show.

“She treats her staff like they are just beneath her,” Greene alleged, referring to the story that covered the ill-treatment of staffers.

She is alleged to be disrespectful towards disabled people

In the first half of this year, Crockett was under fire for skipping a line at the airport. A video of the incident that landed online got her in trouble with the public.

“SPOTTED: Jasmine Crockett with a taxpayer-funded police escort, cutting everyone in line — even making DISABLED people wait. Nothing to see here, just the next leader of the Democrats, abusing her power!” Michigan Representative Lisa McClain wrote on X alongside the video of the incident.

🚨🚨🚨 SPOTTED: Jasmine Crockett with a taxpayer-funded police escort, cutting everyone in line — even making DISABLED people wait. Nothing to see here, just the next leader of the Democrats, abusing her power! pic.twitter.com/ulcJBXY1jo — Lisa McClain (@LisaForCongress) May 4, 2025

The video that soon went viral showed Crockett cutting the line while a woman in a wheelchair waited in the same queue. Things took a turn for the worse, considering that the 44-year-old had made an extremely inappropriate comment about Texas Governor Greg Abbott a few months before this incident took place.

In March 2025, she referred to Abbott as “Governor Hot Wheels.” The statement earned her a lot of criticism from people. Netizens fumed at how disrespectful it was for Crockett to say that.

Crockett insulted the LGBTQ community

The Texas rep managed to offend yet another group of people while aiming back at the opposition. The scene unfolded when Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that Crockett wore “fake eyelashes.”

Jasmine Crockett referring to MTG as Bleach Blond Bad Built Butch Body will be one of the Greatest comebacks in history! 😆😆😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/Nf9f2L0BPP — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) May 10, 2025

The 44-year-old did not take the attack too kindly and proceeded to clap back at Greene in her signature spitfire way. Where she went terribly wrong was her choice of words. She labelled the other woman as a “bleach-blond, bad-built butch body.”

The video immediately went viral with many members of the LGBTQ community labelling Crockett as homophobic. The speculation kept spreading until the Texas rep stepped forward to apologize for her use of words.