Democrat Mocks Disabled Governor of Texas, Netizens Call Her ‘Classless’

Jasmine Crockett is at the end of a heavy backlash for mocking a disabled politician. The Democrat mocked Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, by calling him “Governor Hot Wheels” during a recent benefit dinner. Netizens took to social media to call out Crockett for being disrespectful.

Jasmine Crockett is a member of the Democratic Party. She is also a lawyer who got her degree from the University of Houston Law Center. The 43-year-old is a representative from Texas‘ 30th congressional district.

Crockett is well known for speaking her mind, which is exactly what has gotten the politician in trouble this time. While addressing attendees during a pro-LGBTQ benefit dinner, the Democrat said something that offended the masses.

During her appearance in Los Angeles, the Democrat mocked Governor Greg Abbott, who is a wheelchair user. “We in these hot a– Texas streets, honey. Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there, come on now,” Crockett was heard saying.

Jasmine went on to claim that the only thing “hot” about the Governor was him being a “hot a** mess.” The National Republican Congressional Committee took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to call out Crockett after her statement.

The NRCC’s post noted how the Crockett was “applauded” after she mocked Governor Abbott. “Recent polling shows Crazy Crockett as one of the leaders of the Democrat Party. This is who they are,” the post read.

Enraged netizens took to X to express their anger at Crockett’s statement. “Lowest common denominator of a human being,” one user wrote. Another added, “She can’t help herself. This woman is a disgrace to the position she holds.”

Several people even defended the Democrat in the comments section of NRCC’s post. “Trump can call people names all day long and its ok? The double standards in the republican party,” one netizen wrote. Another simply wrote, “Comedy is legal.”

Crockett was also called out for being “despicable “ and “classless.” Another netizen called the Democrat “disgusting” and labelled her as “an embarrassment” for what she said.

Markwayne Mullin also addressed the incident while seemingly noting how ignorant Crockett was being. “FYI to the new spokeswoman for the Democrat party – Greg Abbott became paralyzed after a huge oak tree fell on him, crushing his spine. But sure, go with ‘hot wheels,’” the Republican noted.

This incident comes after Crockett recently spoke about “punching” Republican Ted Cruz. Jasmine was questioned about how the Democratic Party planned on winning elections in Texas. “I think that you punch,” she simply replied, as per Fox News.

The Democrat went on to explain how Ted Cruz should be “knocked over the head, like hard.” Crockett also mentioned how there’s no “niceties” with Cruz. “Like you go clean off on him,” she concluded.

Senator John Cornyn spoke up against Crockett’s statements, hinting at violence soon after. The Republican noted how “disgraceful” Jasmine’s comments were. “Can you imagine if a Republican said something like this? It would be on front page of NYT and all over CNN,” he added.