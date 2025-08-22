Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Jasmine Crockett as ‘Fake’ and Questions Her Black Identity

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has openly criticized Democratic representative Jasmine Crockett. Greene also raised questions about Crockett’s “Black American struggle.” The remarks come after several reports of the Democratic representative allegedly mistreating her employees surfaced.

Marjorie Greene appeared on ​​The Megyn Kelly Show as a guest, where she expressed her thoughts about the Democratic leader. She claimed that Crockett mistreated her staff.

Kelly, who serves as the host of the show, then noted how a New York Post story claimed the same. The publication spoke to an anonymous source who accused Crockett of showing “diva” behavior. The story even evoked a reaction from the Texas Representative.

Crockett shut down the rumor and labelled the story as “nonsense” while claiming that the source was lying. Greene’s criticism did not stop there. The Georgia representative expressed her doubts about Crockett truly understanding the “Black American struggle.”

“She claims to be, you know, from her people. She puts on this image that she understands the Black American struggle,” she claimed on the show. Greene went on to note that the Democratic representative went to a private school, a college, and then law school. “She’s a complete fake,” the Republican declared.

Marjorie Taylor Greene shares with Megan Kelly what Jasmine Crockett is really like behind the scenes. “She’s a complete fake. She’s as fake as her eyelashes, she’s a fake as her hair, she’s a fake a her fingernails and she’s such a massive fraud.” pic.twitter.com/bB5yWV4vRh — Girl patriot (@Girlpatriot1974) August 19, 2025

Greene went on to accuse Crockett of being “as fake as her eyelashes are,” “as fake as her hair,” “as fake as her fingernails,” and concluded by calling the Democrat a “massive fraud.”

Crockett took to X (formerly known as Twitter) soon after the episode came out to defend herself against Greene’s claims. In the post penned on her official account, the 44-year-old spoke about how she found it funny that a “MAGA cultist” wanted to challenge her “blackness” because of her education.

“Remember how they challenged Barack Obama & his roots? Remember how they claimed Kamala [Harris] ‘turned’ black,” Crockett continued in the video. She went to label her opposition a “joke.” The Texas representative challenged MAGA supporters to walk a day in her shoes, allegedly claiming that she receives hate mail, messages, and even death threats from their “white supremacist friends.”

It is funny that MAGA cultist want to challenge my blackness because of my education… Remember how they challenged Barack Obama & his roots? Remember how they claimed Kamala “turned”black. Y’all are a joke. Walk a day in my shoes where your white supremacist friends send… — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) August 20, 2025

“Then you can tell me if I’m truly living the black experience in this country, UNTIL then, mind your business,” she concluded in the post. She once again emphasized how her being black is in no way related to her education.

This isn’t the first time Crockett has been attacked by right-wing leaders and labelled as “fake.” Several others have scrutinized the way she talks and raised questions about her use of African American Vernacular English. Previously, right-wing extremists claimed that the way she spoke did not align with someone who went to a private school.