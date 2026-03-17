Jasmine Crockett Defends Hiring of Security Staffer Before Dallas Police Killing

Rep. Jasmine Crockett said that her team followed House security procedures when they hired a man later identified as Diamon-Mazairre Robinson. Robinson was a longtime security contractor who was shot and killed by Dallas police after a standoff last week.

Crockett confirmed that Robinson, 39, had worked security for her for years under the name Mike King. In a social media statement, the Texas Democrat said her office had no indication that he was using an alias.

She mentioned that the vendor had also worked with other local entities and law enforcement agencies, including Capitol Police. “Our team followed all protocols outlined by the House to contract additional security,” Crockett stated.

Dallas police reported that Robinson died on March 11 after officers tried to stop him, which led to a chase and then an hours-long standoff in a hospital parking garage.

As a former public defender, I’ve always believed people are more than the worst thing they’ve ever done. I believe in redemption. The man we knew showed up with respect, care, and commitment to protecting others. We’re still learning the full story, but today we mourn a life… pic.twitter.com/AmKWU4ider — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) March 16, 2026

Police said Robinson barricaded himself inside a vehicle. He was forced out with tear gas and then emerged with a handgun before officers opened fire. Authorities noted he had been driving a GMC Yukon with stolen government license plates. Officers recovered 11 weapons, including a stolen gun.

Police revealed that Robinson posed as a federal officer and operated under the name of a nonexistent agency called “Specialty Dignitary Police.” Investigators also stated he had two active felony theft warrants from 2017, a parole violation, stolen firearms, and a history of theft-related arrests dating back several years. CBS Texas reported that Robinson had multiple arrests between 2009 and 2017 in Dallas-area jurisdictions and by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The case gained attention after CBS Texas and Reuters reported that Robinson had been part of Crockett’s security detail during public events and on the campaign trail during her recent Senate run. Images obtained by CBS showed him standing near the congresswoman at campaign events, and Reuters reported that he was publicly known as Mike King while running a business that connected officers with off-duty work.

Dallas, TX🚔 ⚠️JASMINE CROCKETT BODYGUARD BODYCAM⚠️ •Diamon-Mazairre Robinson had outstanding Felony warrants.

•Fugitive Unit detectives tracked Diamon to a parking garage…he was seated in a white Mercedes.

•Diamon refused to cooperate for over an hour.

•SWAT was then… pic.twitter.com/WdDdrNRsJ1 — police.law.news (@policelawnews) March 16, 2026

Crockett defended Robinson as the person she and her staff knew. “What we’re learning about his past doesn’t fit the person we came to know as Mike King,” she said. “His death brings up a range of emotions. Our hearts grieve for someone we knew and for the lost good that could have come from his redemption.”

She added that, based on what her team reviewed, they had not found violent offenses in his record and said, “there was never any reason to suspect that he wasn’t who he represented himself to be.”

Crockett, a former public defender, also mentioned that the case revealed gaps in the screening of security contractors for members of Congress. She stated that the situation showed the need for Capitol Police to provide more direct protection to lawmakers, especially those facing repeated threats. “I believe in redemption,” she wrote. “The man we knew showed up with respect, care, and commitment to protecting others.”

Capitol Police did not respond immediately to requests for comment from Texas media. Dallas police mentioned they did not learn Robinson’s true identity until after Crockett’s Senate campaign had ended.