Rep. Jasmine Crockett Security Detail Member Fatally Shot by Dallas Police

Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s security detail gained new attention on Saturday after CBS News Texas reported that a man who had worked for the Dallas congresswoman was shot and killed by Dallas police earlier this week following a standoff in a hospital parking garage.

CBS News identified the man as 39-year-old Diamon-Mazairre Robinson, who went by the name “Mike King.” The station noted that Robinson had been part of Crockett’s security team and had also been seen with her at events and during her recent U.S. Senate campaign. Reuters, referencing the CBS report, stated that he was part of the security detail for the Texas Democrat.

Police said Robinson was killed Wednesday night after officers tracked a wanted fugitive to the Children’s Medical Center Dallas parking garage.

According to CBS News Texas and other local sources, he barricaded himself in a vehicle. Officers used tear gas, and he emerged with a gun, pointing it at them before SWAT officers opened fire. He was declared dead at the scene, and no officers were reported injured.

The case has drawn interest because of Robinson’s connections to Crockett, who recently lost her Senate primary race. Investigators were already looking for him for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer.

CBS News Texas reported that Robinson was under federal investigation for posing as an officer while running a business called Off Duty Police Services, which linked North Texas officers with extra-duty work. Reuters also noted that he was wanted for impersonating law enforcement while running that business.

NEW: Jasmine Crockett’s security guard has been killed after a standoff with Dallas police SWAT officers, according to CBS News. “Mike King” was recently seen at campaign events with Crockett. According to police, King was wanted for impersonating a law enforcement officer. He… pic.twitter.com/CfdcdLMTpI — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 14, 2026

CBS News Texas reported that Robinson had a criminal record with seven arrests for theft between 2009 and 2012 across Dallas, Duncanville, Irving, Dallas County, and through the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report mentioned that these cases involved both misdemeanor and felony charges, and he pleaded guilty, receiving fines and probation. Despite this background, Robinson managed to create a public persona as “Mike King” and worked in security positions related to Crockett and other assignments in North Texas.

Documents obtained by CBS News Texas showed a person named Mike King receiving payments for “security services” from Crockett as recently as last year, including one payment of $340. The report stated it remains unclear how he was hired and what his total earnings were while serving as one of her main security officers.

SHOCKING: A wanted fugitive, Mike King, that worked security for Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) was shot and killed by Dallas police SWAT officers earlier this week in a standoff, according to CBS News Texas. CBS News Texas: “Multiple law enforcement sources tell CBS News Texas… pic.twitter.com/FupsFmlZWo — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) March 14, 2026

As of Saturday, Crockett’s office had not publicly detailed Robinson’s role or how he was vetted for the position. CBS News Texas reported that her staff was awaiting more information before answering questions.

Reuters mentioned that neither Crockett’s office nor the Dallas Police Department responded immediately to requests for comment. CBS also reported reaching out to U.S. Capitol Police to find out if Robinson underwent a criminal background check but had not received a reply.

The shooting is still under review but this incident has shifted focus from just the fatal encounter to how a man, who authorities said was using false names and was under investigation, managed to work closely with a sitting member of Congress.