Crockett Slams Hegseth After Report Shows Millions Spent on Crab and Lobster

Rep. Jasmine Crockett criticized Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday after a new watchdog report revealed that the Pentagon spent millions on luxury food items and other purchases during a record spending surge in September.

Crockett, a Democrat from Texas, highlighted the reported spending on king crab, lobster tails, and a grand piano while accusing the administration of misplacing taxpayer priorities.

“While they were busy cutting SNAP and health care for working families, Pete Hegseth spent $2 million on King Crab, nearly $7 million on Lobster Tails, and nearly $100,000 on a Grand Piano in September,” Crockett posted on X. She added, “This is where your taxpayer dollars are going.”

Crockett’s post followed an analysis by Open the Books, which stated that the Department of Defense spent $93.4 billion on grants and contracts in September 2025, the highest single-month total recorded by any federal agency.

The report noted that $50.1 billion of that amount was spent in the last five working days of the fiscal year. Agencies often rush to use remaining funds before they expire under federal budget rules.

Among the purchases mentioned in the report were $2 million for Alaskan king crab, $6.9 million for lobster tails, $15.1 million for ribeye steaks, $1 million for salmon, $124,000 for ice cream machines, and $139,224 for 272 doughnut orders. The report also included a $98,329 Steinway & Sons grand piano for the Air Force chief of staff’s home, along with spending on a violin, a custom-made flute, and high-end furniture.

Open the Books reported that the Pentagon spent $225.6 million on furniture in September 2025, including $12,540 for fruit basket stands and over $60,000 on Herman Miller chairs. The report also noted a record $6.6 billion in purchases from foreign governments and foreign-owned businesses during the same month.

The watchdog group suggested that Congress should rethink the budget system that drives last-minute spending. In a statement quoted by Newsweek, Open the Books said: “Before committing to such a drastic funding boost, Congress should consider allowing the DoD to roll over portions of its budget to the following year instead of wasting money on seafood and pianos every September.”

September spending spikes are not unique to one administration. Analysts have long linked them to “use-it-or-lose-it” appropriations rules. However, the latest report indicated that the September 2025 surge was the largest on record.

This development gives Democrats new opportunities to challenge Hegseth as Republicans promote affordability ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Reuters reported that House Republicans also face political pressure regarding proposals related to Medicaid and food aid.

As of Wednesday, the Pentagon had not publicly commented on the spending report.

The spending disclosures rapidly spread across social media, with Crockett’s post becoming one of the strongest Democratic responses as scrutiny of Pentagon spending increases in Washington.