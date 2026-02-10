Politics

Jasmine Crockett Has Vulgar Six-Word Message for Trump in Epstein Investigation

Published on: February 10, 2026 at 6:42 AM ET

Jasmine Crockett has claimed she will keep pressuring Trump.

Arpita Samaddar
Written By Arpita Samaddar
News Writer
Kanika Saini
Edited By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
Donald Trump, Jasmine Crockett , Epstein Files
Donald Trump gets warned by Jasmine Crockett (Image Source: The White House official website, Wikimedia Commons @Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department, @U.S. House of Representatives)

Donald Trump and Jasmine Crockett’s saga against each other continues, as the Democratic congresswoman refuses to let the president off the hook. She even warned that she is not going to let Trump go, regarding the recent investigation into the Epstein files.

Jasmine Crockett made some strong comments while speaking to reporters after Ghislaine Maxwell’s House Oversight Committee deposition. Forbes Breaking News shared a video in which Crockett stresses the importance of disclosing everyone involved in the files, including Trump.

When asked what her message to the president is, she immediately said, “We’re gonna be on his a–.” She also said the U.S. is falling apart right now, partially because Trump is allowing for the “killings of people in the middle of the street.”

But she particularly highlighted, “We have a 34-count convicted felon, and there are people that are still shielding him from any type of accountability as it relates to a child s-x-trafficking ring.”

She also argued that Trump is being shielded, while the Clintons got dragged aggressively. Crockett pointed out, “…they were willing to try to throw the Clintons in prison for not showing up, yet they won’t even allow us to bring other people into committee, who we know are mentioned in these files.”

As per Crockett, no one should be able to escape from their wrongdoings, and she believes, “Donald Trump’s name is mentioned more.” In the end, she further claimed this is not a partisan situation, but a matter of right vs wrong.

This is not the first time Jasmine Crockett has stood against Trump, as she is one of his biggest critics. They have had their fair share of heated exchanges, where Trump once called her “a lowlife.”

She hit back, alluding to the fact that Trump cannot stand powerful black women. “You have a president of the United States who consistently is obsessing over two women of color who are members of the House. (…) You consistently feel threatened,” Crockett said on CNN.

While Trump himself denies involvement with the Epstein files, many, like Crockett, think otherwise. Previously, while answering questions from CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Trump claimed that Epstein conspired to make him lose the election.

While talking about the files, he also mentioned, “I think it’s really time for the country to get on to something else, now that nothing came out about me.”

Whether Trump will manage to maintain his claim of innocence or face further scrutiny in the Epstein case is something that only the future will tell.

