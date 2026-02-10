Jasmine Crockett Has Vulgar Six-Word Message for Trump in Epstein Investigation

Donald Trump and Jasmine Crockett’s saga against each other continues, as the Democratic congresswoman refuses to let the president off the hook. She even warned that she is not going to let Trump go, regarding the recent investigation into the Epstein files.

Jasmine Crockett made some strong comments while speaking to reporters after Ghislaine Maxwell’s House Oversight Committee deposition. Forbes Breaking News shared a video in which Crockett stresses the importance of disclosing everyone involved in the files, including Trump.

When asked what her message to the president is, she immediately said, “We’re gonna be on his a–.” She also said the U.S. is falling apart right now, partially because Trump is allowing for the “killings of people in the middle of the street.”

But she particularly highlighted, “We have a 34-count convicted felon, and there are people that are still shielding him from any type of accountability as it relates to a child s-x-trafficking ring.”

Jasmine Crockett shares vulgar 6-word message for Trump in Epstein probe

https://t.co/WPn2qmebSH Progressive Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, shared a vulgar six-word warning for President Donald Trump as Democrats continue to hunt for links implicating him in Jeffrey Epstein’… — Lets Go Mets (@NYMetsfan11279) February 10, 2026

She also argued that Trump is being shielded, while the Clintons got dragged aggressively. Crockett pointed out, “…they were willing to try to throw the Clintons in prison for not showing up, yet they won’t even allow us to bring other people into committee, who we know are mentioned in these files.”

As per Crockett, no one should be able to escape from their wrongdoings, and she believes, “Donald Trump’s name is mentioned more.” In the end, she further claimed this is not a partisan situation, but a matter of right vs wrong.

This is not the first time Jasmine Crockett has stood against Trump, as she is one of his biggest critics. They have had their fair share of heated exchanges, where Trump once called her “a lowlife.”

She hit back, alluding to the fact that Trump cannot stand powerful black women. “You have a president of the United States who consistently is obsessing over two women of color who are members of the House. (…) You consistently feel threatened,” Crockett said on CNN.

🚨NEW: Donald Trump has attacked Rep. Jasmine Crockett in his latest interview with NBC, calling her “a low I.Q. Person.” RETWEET if you stand with @RepJasmine against these racist attacks! pic.twitter.com/WA39YbF2WU — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) May 4, 2025

While Trump himself denies involvement with the Epstein files, many, like Crockett, think otherwise. Previously, while answering questions from CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Trump claimed that Epstein conspired to make him lose the election.

While talking about the files, he also mentioned, “I think it’s really time for the country to get on to something else, now that nothing came out about me.”

President Trump argues the country should move on from the Epstein files and lashes out when asked about the survivors’ response to the latest release from the Justice Department. pic.twitter.com/NB2IJntX3h — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 4, 2026

Whether Trump will manage to maintain his claim of innocence or face further scrutiny in the Epstein case is something that only the future will tell.