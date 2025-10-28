Jasmine Crockett ‘Guarantees’ Donald Trump’s ‘Low IQ’ — Says, “If He Hadn’t Been Born with a Silver Spoon…”

Donald Trump’s old habit of picking at women and repeatedly insulting them with rude remarks is not a new sight. Recently, he called Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett a “low IQ person” while boasting about passing a basic cognitive exam.

“He’s never been known for his brilliance,” Crockett replied to the mean remark to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. “This isn’t someone who got into college on merit. If he hadn’t been born with a silver spoon in his mouth, he probably wouldn’t have gotten into any school, unlike me.”

Crockett said she could “guarantee” Trump’s IQ qualifies as low, if he’s even taken such a test recently, and added that she’s waiting for a reporter to ask him his actual IQ score, given how often he boasts about it.

Meanwhile, during Donald Trump’s overall health checkup, he took a second cognitive test in October. It was the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which he allegedly passed with flying colors.” One of the doctors said he’s almost never seen a perfect score,” the President shared. However, Crockett claimed that the results seem manipulated.

That’s the same “person, woman, man, camera, TV” test he took in 2020 and has frequently bragged about passing, despite it being a simple screening tool for cognitive decline, not a measure of intelligence, she claimed. (via The Huffpost).

For context, a basic cognitive test is a tool used by medical professionals, researchers, and employers to measure mental functions like memory, language, reasoning, and problem-solving.

On the other hand, real intelligence tests are often from an individualistic perspective and are not defined by a particular definition. Intelligence is a more complex and debated concept that goes beyond what a single test can measure. Renowned psychologists like Howard Gardner claimed that intelligence is not a single entity but a set of distinct abilities.

The Trump administration has been accused of manipulating POTUS’s health results and presenting them to the media. However, Trump remained adamant about his perfect results. On Monday, claiming that neither Crockett nor Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could pass the test. “Let AOC go against Trump. Let Jasmine go against Trump,” he said.

Crockett pointed out a familiar pattern in Trump’s behavior, noting that he “consistently obsesses over two women of color.” While the Republican candidate is known to make raunchy remarks about women in his administration constantly, this particular claim about him picking on a particular race is a new one.

A top psychologist believes Donald Trump (78) has three different mental disorders, which he says are obvious in his behavior. John D. Gartner – a psychologist, psychotherapist, author, activist, and former assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University Medical – explained… — Anna – Never give up. No matter what is going on! (@Sanikri) January 9, 2025

Even after the results being released, netizens aren’t quite convinced that Trump is fit to serve in office. “Nobody goes more than once a year unless something is wrong,” one user wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“I wonder if Trump’s annual physical will start happening weekly now,” another wrote. “Presidents don’t go to Walter Reed for some semi-annual physical. They go for a freaking procedure. What is going on with Trump’s health?” a third one questioned.

Former Johns Hopkins psychologist Dr John Gartner has warned that Trump is displaying a “massive increase” in clinical signs of dementia, which he says is worsening the President’s “malignant narcissism.”

Speaking on The Daily Beast Podcast, Gartner said Donald Trump’s confused speeches, memory lapses, and nonsensical remarks reveal “immense cognitive decline.”

Gartner also claimed that the 79-year-old was exhibiting similar traits to dictators like Adolf Hitler and said, “He could wake up in a state of complete confusion and erratic irritation and do something catastrophic.”