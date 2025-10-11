“The People Deserve the Truth!” – Jasmine Crockett Slams White House, Demands Transparency on Donald Trump’s Health

President Donald Trump underwent a semiannual health check following his annual one in April and was declared to be in good health. However, the test has once again sparked health speculation, and whispers of a possible White House cover-up.

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett has called out the White House to be transparent and release Trump’s medical check-up results. She mentioned in her X post, “From his physical symptoms to his visible cognitive decline, the American people deserve clear answers about his ability to serve. Let me be clear: the American people deserve the truth about the health of their president.”

Crockett further added, “We’ve all seen the same videos, the same erratic behavior, the same troubling lapses in memory and focus. If the President is unwell, we need transparency—not a cover-up.”

She has asked the White House physician to provide transparency and truth about his health, emphasizing how they have tried to cover up the truth so far. Crockett’s letter to the White House mentions reports about Trump showing “visible swelling, discoloration, difficulty walking, and cognitive lapses during public appearances.”

White House says President Donald Trump underwent a semiannual physical at Walter Reed and was found to be "in exceptional health." His physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, reported strong heart, lung, and neurological performance, noting that Trump's "cardiac age" is roughly 14 years younger than his actual age.



She also pointed out Trump’s declining mental health when he’s unable to recall facts, and he often forgets names. She has asked the physician, Dr. Sean P. Barbabella, to let the people know if Trump has had a stroke or heart attack in the last 15 years.

She also wants to know if any of his health issues prevent him from performing his duties. She has asked the doctor to reveal if Trump uses braces or a cane for private assistance and the medical basis to ensure that he’s fully fit for his job.

Crockett also referred to a July 2025 memo from Dr. Barbabella noting Trump’s chronic venous insufficiency and the inclusion of aspirin in his preventive cardiovascular care. However, this isn’t given to people over 70 unless they have had a heart attack in the past.

Hours before the appointment, Trump announced it would be a semiannual checkup, not an early annual one, as Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had described.

Following the exam, Trump was declared to be in ‘exceptional health,’ with a cardiac age reportedly 14 years younger than his actual age. Similar results were declared after the April check-up, but we have all seen the President’s declining health over the last few months.