Tension at Mar-a-Lago? Donald Trump Fumes at Karoline Leavitt Over Health Update

Donald Trump is due for another health check-up, but he’s calling it a “sort of semi-annual physical health check-up.” Since he had a health check last April, he clashed with Karoline Leavitt, adding that it’s not the “yearly” check-up Leavitt described it as.

Leavitt always gives Trump’s health updates as the press secretary. Earlier, she explained that the bruises on his hands were from shaking hands and from an aspirin regimen taken as a precautionary measure. Looks like Trump wasn’t too happy with the recent update she gave.

Trump was asked on Thursday how he felt and what would happen during his health screening at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday. The 79-year-old president rambled about being in good shape. Moreover, he spoke about passing the cognitive test, so he felt good mentally.

Q: Why are you going to Walter Reed tomorrow? Trump: I’m meeting with the troops and I’m also going to do sort of a semi-annual physical. I think I’m in great shape but I’ll let you know. pic.twitter.com/ogst0QYy0x — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 9, 2025



He added, “I’m meeting with the troops, and I’m also going to do sort of a semi-annual physical, which I do. You know, I did about six or seven months ago. I did physicals. I like to check when I’m around. I like to check always early, always be early, which is a lesson for a lot of people. I think I’m in great shape, but I’ll let you know. I have had no difficulty thus far. Is there wood around here to knock on? No difficulty. Physically, I feel very good; mentally, I feel very good.”

His early check-up after April is now making people feel that something is wrong or if he’s going early as a precaution only. Apart from health concerns, An X user also pointed out, “It must be nice to get two check-ups a year while the rest of the country struggles with healthcare prices.”

Another one joked, “Tomorrow he’ll be telling the world he’s 6′ 4″ tall, 195lb, resting heart rate 60 bpm, BP 65/110, and he had the best cognitive test results ever seen.”

Earlier, bragging about his cognitive test, Trump said, “Biden wouldn’t have gotten the first three questions right. No, Biden didn’t do it; Biden should have done it. I’m actually a person who believes that if you’re president, you should do a cognitive exam.”

He was proud of his perfect score. Meanwhile an expert clinical psychologist Dr Harry Segal called the test to be not hard and anyone can ace it. he added, “And Trump keeps remembering it. And I wonder if it’s because he’s partly aware that he’s losing it and he keeps bringing it up to kind of reassure himself that he’s really the genius that he thinks he is.”

Over the past few months, Trump’s declining health has been an issue. With people calling him “Creepy rot hand and McStroke face”, no one really believes when he says he is in good shape or feeling well mentally.

His inability to focus on reporters’ questions and his need for assistance while walking have fueled further speculation. The spot on his hands with cover-up concealer, along with swollen ankles, doesn’t really paint a picture of good health.

Moreover, when Trump was out of the public eye for several days, some people even speculated he had died, given his age and health concerns. Many think the early check-up may be a sign that his health is declining even more.