Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas entered a last-minute Senate race that could determine whether Republicans win the chamber next year, Fox News reported. A Texas Democratic Party spokesperson confirmed the news to Fox News Digital on Monday before Crockett made her formal announcement.

Crockett later confirmed the news during a speech to supporters in Dallas. She said she aims to stand up to President Donald Trump—something she argues Republican Sen. John Cornyn would never do.

Crockett said, “I’m done watching the American dream on life support while Trump tries to pull the plug. The gloves have been off, and now I’m jumping into the ring.” She then added, “Many people wonder why I jumped in this race so late and I just want to be clear that this was never my intention, this was never about me, I never put myself into any of the polls.”

She further said, “But the more I saw the poll results, I couldn’t ignore the trends, which were clear, both as it relates to the primary as well as the general election, I could have played it safe and continued serving in the United States House of Representatives for as long as my constituents would have me, but I don’t choose to do that, because, Texas, this moment we’re in now is life or death.”

Crockett also referenced a well-known line from Barack Obama, noting that when people ask whether she can win this November, her answer is yes. She then turned to Texas, saying, “Texas is a big boy state made up of brawlers with a moral code. Our representation should reflect that, sadly enough, it doesn’t. After evaluating the data, analyzing the trends, researching historic numbers, and combing over the crosstabs, it was clear, the numbers were strongest for my candidacy for United States Senate, that’s why I decided to enter this race.”

As Fox News reported, “Crockett’s campaign announcement, which featured a video with several clips of President Donald Trump attacking her, will likely further shake a high-profile and highly contested race in Texas, where the Republican field includes Sen. John Cornyn along with primary rivals Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt.”

Former middle school teacher and Presbyterian seminarian, Democratic state Rep. James Talarico — a rising star in the party — remains in the Senate primary. Former Rep. Colin Allred, however, announced on Monday that he was suspending his campaign. Allred has launched a congressional bid instead, aiming to return to the House of Representatives.

Talarico spoke about Crockett joining the race, saying, “We’re building a movement in Texas — fueled by record-breaking grassroots fundraising and 10,000 volunteers who are putting in the work to defeat the billionaire mega-donors and puppet politicians who have taken over our state. Our movement is rooted in unity over division — so we welcome Congresswoman Crockett into this race.”

As Crockett enters the Senate campaign, it remains to be seen how she will implement her strategy and pursue her goal of standing up against Trump and his approach to governing.