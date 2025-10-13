‘I Agree’ — Jasmine Crockett Joins Roast of Trump Saying He May Not Get Into Heaven

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is not buying Donald Trump’s sudden bout of spiritual humility. After the president told reporters aboard Air Force One that even brokering peace wouldn’t punch his ticket to heaven, the Texas Democrat joined the conversation to take a pop at her political rival. “I agree (wow first MTG & now DJT) no pearly white gates for the Mean Manic Mad Mango Man!” she posted on X, amplifying a clip of Trump musing that he is “not maybe heaven-bound.”

Trump’s remark came during an airborne press gaggle as he touted his 20-point Gaza peace plan, a diplomatic sales pitch he’s framed as both policy and penance. When Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked whether the proposal would “help” him get to heaven, Trump leaned into gallows humor: “I don’t think there’s anything that’s going to get me into heaven. I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound,” he said, adding that cruising on Air Force One might be as close as he gets.

If the confession sounded familiar, that’s because it’s part of a running bit in Trump’s second term. He’s repeatedly floated the idea that ending wars or brokering big deals could help his heavenly odds, even riffing about “trying to get to heaven” in fundraising blasts — a mash-up of faith language and political merchandising that’s long raised eyebrows among clergy and critics. He’s also hawked patriotic Bibles and wrapped official moments in religious branding, fueling the sense that his piety is as performative as his rallies.

Crockett, a reliable thorn in Trumpworld’s side, took that ball and ran with it. In the tweet, she jabbed at Trump’s Bible sales, suggesting he hasn’t cracked one open, and nodded toward gospel passages about serving the least among us, an implicit rebuke of an administration accused of targeting the vulnerable while cosplaying as crusaders. The congresswoman’s post, short and spiky, distilled a wider online reaction — half meme, half moral critique.

The president’s faith talk also collided with a dangerous news cycle. His confessional landed alongside coverage of his Gaza ceasefire push and leaks about the “20-point” plan’s fragile underpinnings. Supporters argue Trump has dragged warring sides to the table; detractors call it another headline chase with an far from settled tension in the Gaze. Either way, the heaven talk ensured the spiritual scoreboard became part of the foreign-policy story.

Politically, the exchange shows how Trump’s culture-war instincts keep bleeding into his diplomatic theater. By inviting a question about salvation, he transformed a policy briefing into a morality play, then handed his opponents an easy clapback. Crockett’s “I agree” wasn’t just a dunk, it was a reminder that Trump’s base may cheer the bravado, but swing voters who dislike the sermonizing, and the baggage, are still very much in play. And for Democrats eager to keep the focus on character and consequence, every off-the-cuff admission becomes an attack line.

Trump’s allies insist the self-deprecation is humanizing, proof of a president who can joke about his flaws while doing the heavy lifting of statecraft. His critics call it a brand extension, a salesman’s wink that collapses faith, policy, and product into one never-ending pitch. In that frame, Crockett’s viral reply was inevitable. When a president shrugs that heaven may be out of reach, the internet, and the opposition, will always say they agree.