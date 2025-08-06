Jasmine Crockett Calls Donald Trump ‘Temu Hitler’ in Scathing Attack—Accuses Him of Plotting to Silence Minority Voters

Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett isn’t holding back when it comes to Donald Trump. In a recent SiriusXM interview, she likened the President to Adolf Hitler, and dubbed him as “Temu Hitler,” while blasting his administration’s push to redraw Texas’s electoral map.

The plan, spearheaded by Trump’s cabinet, aims to restructure district boundaries so each has a roughly equal population. But Democrats warn the change would gut minority representation and lock them out of power in the state. In protest, many Texas Democrats left the state this week to block the vote.

Crockett accused the administration of orchestrating the move to silence communities of color. “They have decided that the only way that they can bring about this white supremacy agenda is by diluting the voices of people of color,” she said. “And so what we have seen is, again, this rogue Department of Justice going out to do the bidding of this Temu Hitler.”

🚨JUST IN: Rep. Jasmine Crockett just called President Trump, “Temu Hitler.” Democrats wonder why their approval ratings are in the toilet. pic.twitter.com/2KroLdprix — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) August 4, 2025

She argued the intent is clear: “To the extent that he says, listen, the only way that I can ensure that I will have no checks on me is if I can ensure that those voices of color do not have representation.”

This isn’t Crockett’s first time using the “Temu Hitler” label. She repeated the phrase during a rally in Chicago while standing alongside other Texas lawmakers who had fled to stall the redistricting vote. “For everyone that has been asking, where are the Democrats? Well, here they are. For everyone that has been asking, where is the fight? Well, here it is,” she told the crowd.

Her message to supporters was clear: “Don’t leave them out on a ledge by themselves. They need to know that you, the American people, stand with them because they are standing for you… They understand that we have a Temu Hitler in the White House right now, that thinks that he is going to become the dictator of the United States.”

Crockett and Trump have clashed repeatedly in the past. The president has insulted her intelligence, once lumping her together with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and saying, “She’s very low IQ, and we don’t need low IQ. Between her and Crockett, we’re gonna give ’em both an IQ test to see who comes out best.” He then boasted, “I took a real test at Walter Reed medical center and I aced it. Now it’s time for them to take a test.”

Trump calls AOC and Jasmine Crockett very low IQ. Who stands with AOC and Jasmine against Trump? Please raise your hand if you do

✋🏿✋🏾✋🏽✋🏼✋✋🏻 pic.twitter.com/ym0GenmlEJ — A (@bluhue123) July 17, 2025

Beyond verbal sparring, Crockett has accused Trump of destroying evidence linked to the Jeffrey Epstein files, another chapter in their long-running, contentious relationship.