Trump’s America in 2028? Jasmine Crockett Warns ‘Dark Money’ Could End Elections Entirely

Is American democracy and the future of having impactful elections under threat? As we know, the political scene in America has driven the whole world into a frenzy! Recently, one of the most powerful countries in the world has witnessed the most significant instability regarding its economic and political decisions.

With Donald Trump’s return for another term at the beginning of 2025, the situation in the U.S. became like a new cooking recipe: decisions were made every single day, just like trial and error, driving the state into chaos. While Trump is one of the only presidents in U.S. history to sign a maximum number of executive orders since his return to power, many people are uncomfortable with his views, opinions, indirect jabs, absurd decisions, and impulsiveness.

Even though President Trump’s friend Elon Musk might like working with his administration and praise the nature of his radical rule, representative Jasmine Crockett, who has been in Texas’s 30th congressional district since January 2023 and happens to be a member of the Democratic Party, seems to differ in opinion.

According to sources, in a CNN Interview, Crockett recently made a striking statement that has left many people talking. She suggested that we might not even have elections in 2028, expressing uncertainty about the future of American democracy. Talking to Jake Tapper, Crockett said, “We don’t even know what elections will look like in four years—if we will have elections.”

Crockett, a part of the opposition party, called out Donald Trump’s words and political moves several times. For instance, following President Donald Trump’s sensational and dramatic joint address to Congress in Washington, she called him “Putin’s hoe.” (Russian president).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 150 Reasons (@150.reasons)

In addition, as per USA Today, Crockett criticized the Republican lawmakers and Donald Trump’s administration during a committee meeting for claiming to be oppressed, particularly “multiple white (Republican) men” who were arguing that DEI policies were a form of oppression.

This bold response came in the wake of the Democrat member defending diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies in response to a bill titled “Dismantle DEI” proposed by Republican Rep. Michael Cloud of Texas.

The stark reply of Crockett, who is known for advocating for women of color, stressed the historical context of oppression. (You know, the whole race issue, which seems still prevalent in the States despite years of evolution—such a shame!).

Meanwhile, Crockett’s controversial prediction that there will not be an election in 2028 sparked intense reactions on Reddit One user said, “Two hundred and fifty years after the Declaration of Independence, America had a solid 60–70 years as a global leader. Shame it’s being destroyed from within.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin American-Statesman (@statesman)

Another added, “She’s absolutely right. And thanks to the so-called party that says they believe in freedom and liberty, what they don’t say enough is that only THEIR freedom and liberty matter. Not yours.” These comments come after reports suggest that President Trump is eyeing another term and has robust plans to bring back America’s golden age.

However, the future remains uncertain, and the lines between Trump’s strong and maybe cynical moves and a divided audience are blurred. From sudden policies of deporting illegal immigrants overnight to declaring only two official genders for the record, his strategies seem abrupt and merciless.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Hope Bryant (@johnhopebryant)

So, here’s the big question: is America the essence of a true democracy? Time will reveal the truth. Until then, enjoy a cheeseburger (the American staple) and read our recent updates.