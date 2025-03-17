Donald Trump’s Border Czar Vows To Not Halt Deportation Process—’I Don’t Care What The Judges Think’

Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, during an appearance on Fox & Friends, discussed how the President has been a “game changer” concerning the issues surrounding illegal immigration. Homan also addressed the legal pushback that the Trump Administration received surrounding flights to an El Salvador mega-prison.

During the segment, Tom Homan began by speaking about the attempts by Judge Boasberg to turn the El Salvador-bound flights back to America. Homan said, “I don’t know why. I don’t know why any judge would want terrorists returned to the United States. I mean, you… first of all, the video… What a beautiful thing to see. Look, President Trump, by proclamation, invoked the authorities of the Alien Enemies Act. Which he has the right to do and it’s a game changer.

“We removed over 200 violent criminals from the United States Just not TDA but also MS13. The actions of President Trump made this country safer. Every criminal alien. Every criminal public safety threat and national security threat removed from this country makes this country safer. That’s what American voters voted for. That’s their mandate. And the President’s keeping his promise. President Trump is a game changer,” Tom Homan added.

“The Alien Enemies Act hasn’t been used in a long time and when I watched the video and I saw.. I was involved this week with this whole movement. This is an extraordinary thing that President Trump is doing. To keep his promise to the American people to make this country safe again. And he’s doing a fabulous job,” the Trump Administration border czar said.

Tom Homan then sent out a strong message to those looking to stall or stop the Donald Trump Administration, saying, “You’re not going to stop us. We made a promise to the American people. The President has made a promise to the American people. We’re going to make the country safe again. I wake up every morning loving my job because I work for the greatest President in the history of my life and we’re going to make this country safe again. I’m proud to be a part of this Administration.”

Donald Trump’s border czar concluded the segment by exclaiming that the Administration has no plans of hitting the brakes on its deportation plans. “We’re not stopping. I don’t care what the judges think. I don’t care what the Left thinks. We’re coming,” Tom Homan said.