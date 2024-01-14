Ivanka Trump and her spouse, Jared Kushner, faced criticism after Donald Trump’s daughter shared an audio on X, formerly known as Twitter, wherein Kushner was heard discussing his approach to handling challenges in an interview with podcaster Lex Fridman, according to Raw Story. Ron Filipkowski, the editor of Meidas Touch, also shared a 40-second segment from an extensive interview. It primarily focused on Kushner's commitment to achieving peace in the Middle East. However, the latter part of the interview shifted to Kushner discussing the business challenges of his life, inviting substantial mockery.

In the clip, Kushner said to Fridman, “I just think it’s just something where, if you want to accomplish something, you know, a lot of people, I hear, complain about what other people do or why it’s hard, or why it’s impossible." He further added, "And again, I say this as someone who has been so blessed with so many things in life, but when I've had challenges or things I've wanted to achieve, I just focus and say, 'What can I do?' I'll read everything I can get my hands on. If I fail at one thing — if the door closes, I'll try the window. If the window closes, I'll try the chimney. If the chimney closes, I'll try to dig a tunnel. I'll just — if you want to accomplish something, you just have to go at it," as reported by HuffPost.

I’ve received a remarkable number of gracious compliments on @jaredkushner's recent in-depth discussion with @lexfridman.



I personally love this clip as it reveals the determined optimist who firmly believes that there's always a solution if you're willing to try enough paths.… pic.twitter.com/ge8xt6edqR — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 7, 2024

This sparked widespread skepticism about some of Kushner's privileges. Actor and comedian Dietrich Bader humorously implied that Kushner had 'pulled out the silver spoon' to make his comments. Gail Nelson proposed that Kushner's major hurdle might have been obtaining security clearance, which was resolved by Trump. Many others highlighted that despite lacking experience in managing a hedge fund or investment ventures, the Saudi Public Investment Fund granted Kushner a substantial $2 billion to initiate his venture. Furthermore, numerous critics on social media also emphasized the substantial wealth inherited by Kushner.

Jared Kushner says he’s tired of hearing people complain about not being successful because when he’s been faced with obstacles in life he doesn’t give up and always finds a way to overcome them. pic.twitter.com/4n13MFuEsW — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 8, 2024

A user tweeted, "It's a breeze to claim that luxury when you're born into wealth, able to escape the grind of real life when things get challenging.🤷‍♂️😂" Moreover, Rachel Vindman, who co-hosts The Suburban Woman Problem, responded to the discussion on Threads. She said, "Like when I didn’t have the grades or test scores or intellect to get into Harvard, my dad donated $2.5M and it was done. Come on, losers, FIGURE IT OUT." For context, Kushner's admission to Harvard didn't happen initially. However, after his father donated to the school, his admission was confirmed, according to ProPublica's report.

It's a breeze to claim that luxury when you're born into wealth, able to escape the grind of real life when things get challenging.🤷‍♂️😂 — My reflections and Introspections (@Nto79549105) January 8, 2024

Moving ahead, another person said, "Her husband, Jared, who was born into a family worth billions, explains to us how his tenacity led to his success. I learned that if I never give up on my dreams and work really hard, I can also be born into a wealthy family." At the same time, praising her husband's resolute attitude, Ivanka labeled him a 'determined optimist' following his podcast appearance. She asserted that she received an impressive array of positive compliments regarding Kushner's in-depth conversation with Fridman.

