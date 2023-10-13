In a candid interview, Jada Pinkett Smith addresses the aftermath of the Oscars incident involving her husband, Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock, shedding light on her perspective and revealing a surprising revelation about Rock’s past attempt to ask her out. The actress, whose memoir "Worthy" is set to be released on October 17, sat down to discuss the incident and the ensuing fallout. Despite the dramatic turn of events, Jada asserted, "I just hope that all the misunderstanding around this can be cleared up and that there can be peace."

According to Page Six, Referring to the Oscars incident, Jada revealed that she hasn’t spoken to Rock since that night but acknowledged the complexity of the situation. "I think that there might be some misunderstanding between Chris and I as far as the 2016 Oscars. I think that he might've taken offense, which I meant no harm in offending. That wasn't my intention. But I do think that there's a big misunderstanding there." The backstory to this misunderstanding trails back to the 2016 Oscars when Jada, an active supporter of the #OscarsSoWhite movement, called for a boycott of the prestigious award show due to the lack of recognition for actors of color. Rock, the host of that year, made fun of Jada in his monologue. Reflecting on this now, Jada acknowledges to not fully understand the pressure Rock might have been under at the time.

In an unexpected twist, Jada disclosed that Rock once asked her on a date. During a time when divorce rumors circulated about her and Will, Rock reached out assuming the rumors were true. Jada reminisces about the conversation, saying, "He was like, ‘I'd love to take you out.’'Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?' I was like, 'No. Chris, those are just rumors.' He was appalled. And he profusely apologized, and that was that." As per People, The interview also circled through the aftermath of the Oscars incident, where Rock tried to apologize to Jada, saying, "I didn't mean you any harm," but Pinkett Smith deferred the conversation, stating, "I can't talk about this now, Chris. This is some old s---."

Reflecting on the night of the incident, Jada admitted that she initially thought it was a skit. Her first words to Will after the event were, "Are you okay?" Despite the confusion, she endeavored to stay grounded and supportive, emphasizing the importance of remaining calm in the face of chaos. The interview provided a deeper insight into the complexities of the incident and its impact on the individuals involved. As Jada navigated the scenario, she emphasized her commitment to supporting Will at that time while allowing him the space to work through his journey independently.

The bombshell revelation about Rock adds another layer to the narrative, showcasing the intricate web of relationships and misunderstandings in the world of Hollywood.

