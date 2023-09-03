When Chris Rock Admitted to Being 'Uncle-Zoned' by Rihanna Soon After His Divorce

Comedian Chris Rock had been in bad shape after finalizing his divorce from Malaak Compton-Rock, his wife of 18 years, in 2016. The couple had already called it quits in 2014 due to Rock's cheating scandal with three different women, including an affair with a Hollywood celebrity, as reported by Page Six. “Getting divorced, you have to f—king start over,” Rock said. “You get to reset. It’s not a breakdown, but something in your life broke down.”

Later in 2018, the Grown Ups actor revealed in his 2018 Netflix special, Chris Rock: Tamborine, that he was 'uncle zoned' by Rihanna for his romantic advances. “After my divorce was final, I was at a party and I saw Rihanna. I was like, ‘OK, let’s start this again. Let me say what’s up, right? And I’m like, ‘How you doing, Rihanna?’ Rihanna looked at me like I was one of her aunts. She didn’t even register me as a d**k-carrying member of society. Like, I would have had an easier time f**king Aretha Franklin.”

Rock also mentioned the incident once again on the popular TV talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in 2018, when he was accompanied by his Grown Ups co-star Adam Sandler. On the show, Rock further revealed that the Diamonds hitmaker saw him as her uncle. “When a girl says she doesn’t want to have s*x with you, at least she thought about having s*x with you – but I was, like, in the Uncle Zone,” he shared.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Vince Bucci

As per TooFab, Rock roasted and blamed himself for the divorce on his 2018 Netflix special, Chris Rock: Tamborine. "These last few years have been crazy for me. Don't clap for that shit unless you're a lawyer," Rock said. "You don't wanna get divorced. You got somebody you love, hold tight. Commit." He continued, "It's f-cked up. When guys cheat, it's like we want something new, but then you know what happens? Your woman finds out, and now she's new," Rock said.

He continued, "She is never the same again. So, now you have new, but you have a bad new. Some of these lessons you've just got to learn. Like, I brought this sh-t on myself, and you've got to learn some lessons—some man lessons." Rock added, "It's my fault because I'm a f-cking asshole. I didn't listen. I wasn't kind. I had an attitude, I thought, 'I pay for everything, I can do what I want.' That shit don't f-cking work! I just thought I was the shit."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Rock then went on to date actress Megalyn Echikunwoke. However, as per Page Six, the couple of four years broke up in 2020 since the veteran comedian was not ready to settle down after his unfortunate divorce. He had later joked, “Would I ever get married again? Not if it would cure AIDS.”

