JLo’s Revenge Body—Singer Wants to Get in ‘Best Shape of Her Life’ as Tensions With Ben Affleck Grows

Jennifer Lopez, in an attempt to get revenge against her husband, Ben Affleck, is now reportedly hitting the gym hard. Radar Online was informed by insiders that the 54-year-old singer is allegedly determined to get revenge by sculpting her famously toned body into an even more alluring shape. "She's going turbo on the fitness and beauty regime; she wants to look better than ever so Ben sees what he's missing," a source close to the couple dished about the pop sensation, whose rekindled romance with Affleck reportedly hit the rocks earlier this year.

This revelation stunned fans of the Marry Me actress, whose appearance at a couple of drive-throughs with her fast-food-loving husband sent shockwaves. But sources say all that was an act to please her husband. "She ate junk food with him just to show she could be the gal he wanted. Ben always criticized her for her over-the-top workout routine, so she slowed down on that and ended up really resenting him for it," the insider shared before adding, "So, now she's up every morning doing lunges and squats, sweating her butt off at the gym. She's going to use this summer to get in the best shape of her life with a hyper diet of lean protein and salads and no junk whatsoever."

Jennifer Lopez is pouring herself into her work — and her fitness routine — as rumors continue to swirl that her marriage to Ben Affleck is headed for divorce

On Thursday, the singer, 54, was spotted leaving a dance studio in Los Angeles. Beautiful Jenny 🤩 pic.twitter.com/shhlY74Iad — Entertainment Hub (@Entertain85512) May 24, 2024

Another source claimed that Lopez has numerous cosmetic surgeries scheduled. "The idea of being back on the dating scene at her age has got her pretty freaked out. There is so much that docs can do these days, so why not get some help?" In light of the same, an X user opined, "She's being ridiculous and missing the point on what's important in relationships. It's not a big entourage, publicity, and rehashing a love story for $$$, or a hot body that counts here. It's very sad to watch how self-destructive she is. She needs counseling."

Jennifer Lopez RING AROUND THE FINGER

As Marital House Goes Up For Sale. Hmm🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZQXcrMHvsY — Entertainment Hub (@Entertain85512) June 9, 2024

Lately, there have been several signs the couple might be headed for divorce—spotted together only at events of their kids, J. Lo canceled her tour to focus on family, and Affleck was spotted without his wedding ring. The couple is also living apart, quietly putting their $60 million house on the market, according to Cosmopolitan. Affleck reportedly has rented a $100,000 apartment. A source also said, "Jenifer is touring houses and shopping around for her own home. She has been leaning on her mom, sisters, and kids during this transitional period."

But amid all this conjecture, another source explained that the two might not divorce right away. On May 19, an insider informed Entertainment Tonight that 'Jen and Ben's relationship is not over yet.' More recently, on June 6, another insider informed Daily Mail that the Atlas star was still determined to keep their marriage intact. "She wants this marriage to work so much that she is willing to make any sacrifice, including giving up being J. Lo." "She doesn't want to be divorced. She doesn't want to end up like Madonna—on her own at 60," the source concluded.