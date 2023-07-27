Katy Perry Gets Praised for Sharing Unedited Pics of Her Real Body While on Vacation

Katy Perry confidently displayed her stunning physique in a bold brown bikini while enjoying a leisurely beach day with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, in the beautiful destination of St. Tropez. During their beach walk, Katy treated herself to ice cream, perfectly complementing her laid-back beach attire with her future husband.

During their St. Tropez holiday, Orlando displayed his shirtless physique, donning white swimming shorts as he headed into the ocean to showcase his paddleboarding abilities. Alongside him, Katy, the mother of their two-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, looked effortlessly chic in her beach attire. The couple relished some much-needed relaxation and leisure time together.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andreas Rentz

During their luxurious vacation in St. Tropez, the couple didn't shy away from public displays of affection; they were seen sharing a loving kiss while swimming in the water. In other snapshots capturing their trip, Katy, the American Idol judge, was spotted paddleboarding with Daisy Dove. During their outing, Perry chose a stylish blue and white striped bathing suit, which she paired with a straw hat and pink aviator shades, completing her beach look. On the other hand, Bloom went shirtless for the trip and sported a simple yet comfortable ensemble with blue swim shorts.

Earlier this week, the 38-year-old Firework singer and the 46-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor enjoyed a delightful day on the water, relishing moments of fun with their adorable toddler. Page Six exclusively obtained photos capturing Perry's jet ski ride with her daughter seated right in front of her on the watercraft. Both mother and daughter were seen wearing matching black helmets as they cruised leisurely through the waters of the French Riviera, heading back to their luxurious yacht. Upon reaching the boat, Perry handed over the toddler to Bloom, who then hopped onto another watercraft, continuing the family's water adventures.

According to an exclusive insider from The U.S. Sun, Katy is reportedly contemplating the idea of leaving American Idol to prioritize spending more quality time with her daughter. The source revealed that the singer has been seriously considering her future for several months now. Furthermore, Katy has expressed her wish to dedicate more time to her partner Orlando and to focus on her music career independently from the show. The insider also suggested that Katy has mentioned her desire to expand their family, expressing interest in having a baby brother or sister for their daughter Daisy.

"With both of them working so much on projects, time as a family is also very precious. She’s spoken about wanting more sleep and feeling a lot more emotional than usual this season," said the source. Katy's potential reluctance to join the upcoming season of American Idol might stem from financial considerations. Reportedly, her current salary of $30 million, which includes endorsement deals, is unlikely to see an increase for the new season. According to the insider, Katy may see greater earning potential from a few stadium gigs, which could surpass the deal ABC is offering her.

