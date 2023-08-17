Gisele Bündchen Works on Revenge Bod Amidst Ex-Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Steamy Romance

Gisele Bündchen is hitting the gym with a vengeance while rumors of ex-husband Tom Brady and Irina Shayk dating swirl. The supermodel was spotted entering a hair salon in Miami after a sweaty workout for a makeover. In exclusive pictures obtained by Page Six, the former Victoria's Secret model can be seen sporting an all-black gym attire with a sleek ponytail. She accessorized the sporty outfit with dark sunglasses, she carried her mobile phone in hand while answering a quick call before getting inside the salon. The Brazilian beauty has been training in the gym regularly with her preteen daughter, Vivian, and rumored beau jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente, reported Page Six.

Gisele Bundchen was seen with her daughter Vivian after the pair hit the gym together in Miami. pic.twitter.com/ekEHiEAnM2 — @21metgala (@21metgala) August 15, 2023

The martial arts practitioner has been practicing jiu-jitsu since 2021, she told Dust Magazine in 2022, "Initially, I wasn't even considering it for myself, to be honest with you. But, when I brought him to the first class and started talking with Joaquim, I realized that it was much more than self-defense. I became really interested [in] the philosophy. It felt very much in line with what I believe in and look for in my life ... It sounded like something definitely wanted to learn more about." Her rumored boyfriend Joaquim has established the Valente Brothers jiu-jitsu studio in Florida with his brothers, Pedro and Gui. "I have a friend who told me about the Valente brothers and their martial art school, and since I wanted to steer my almost teenage son in the right direction, I thought he might be interested in this," Bündchen had said.

Bündchen's hair makeover comes right after her ex-husband Brady, was first photographed getting flirty with supermodel Shayk. It has been reported that Bündchen is "not happy" about the pair going out together. In an exclusive with Vogue Brasil, the successful model shared, "Breakups are never easy, especially when there's a whole media speculating every step of the way. I've always trusted that every situation, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and happens for our growth." “I tried to focus on my children, my health, and my projects and dreams,” she added. “I work on myself every day and put all my love into everything I do,” she said, reflecting on her past. “I hope I can become a better and more aware person and continue to spread love wherever I go.”

However, moving away from the budding romance of her ex will be seemingly difficult since Bündchen has purchased a $11.5 million 18,400-square-foot waterfront mansion right across from her famed NFL star ex-husband in Miami. “You could literally swim from Gisele’s place to Tom’s — not that they would — but both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other,” a close source had exclusively revealed. The ex-couple share two children - son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11.

