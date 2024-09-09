J Lo and Matt Damon Hold Hands During Intimate Conversation Amid Singer's Spilt From Ben Affleck

After a rollercoaster love story, Jennifer Lopez officially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck last month, just two years after they married for the second time. As per court documents, Lopez cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for their split. As the couple parted ways, almost all of their mutual friends took sides barring maybe one who chose to stay somewhat neutral, and this could include Affleck's close friend, Matt Damon. Interestingly, Damon and Lopez were spotted together at the Unstoppable premiere at TIFF on Friday, holding hands while deep in conversation, Page Six reported.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Dia Dipasupil

Rumor has it that Lopez joined Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, at a cozy outdoor table. An insider revealed that Lopez and Damon were deep in conversation for around 20 minutes at the afterparty, as reported by People. "Jen and Matt began talking and had a long, deep conversation," they informed. The person also noted that the tone of the conversation between Lopez and Matt shifted from casual laughter to a more serious and intimate one. What piqued the interest of the source and netizens alike was the absence of Affleck, who, despite his role as co-producer, was nowhere to be seen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIFF (@tiff_net)

A few weeks ago, Damon appeared on the Radio Times Podcast, sharing how he’s managed to keep a low profile. He also spoke about how Affleck has faced constant media attention and offered a rare glimpse into how he’s navigated fame differently from Affleck.

As reported by HELLO! Magazine, he said, “I’ve been really lucky in that way…especially when I look at Casey’s brother, Ben. I can’t imagine living under that kind of scrutiny.” He reflected on how hard it must be for Affleck to have every part of his life constantly watched and judged by the public and the media. Damon added, “And it’s been like that for 25 years, and we’ve had parallel careers in a lot of ways, so I’m fortunate to have been kind of excused from that part of fame."

Damon and Affleck met as kids in the 1980s, and they've stayed friends since. Back in 2016, Damon spoke about his friendship with Affleck and said, “I’ve known him for 35 years, and we grew up together. We were both in love with the same thing—acting and filmmaking. I think we fed on each other’s obsession during really formative, important years and that bonded us for life.”

Affleck also reflected on this friendship and stated, “This friendship has been essential and defining and so important to me in my life.” As reported by Us Weekly, he added, “There were a few critical times, which are private and I don’t want to share, but where your support was so profoundly meaningful to me that I don’t think I would’ve been able to be successful without it.” Earlier, just days after Lopez filed for divorce, Matt, along with his wife Luciana and their daughters, joined Affleck for a cozy dinner at the popular Italian spot Toscana, in Los Angeles.