Ivanka Trump’s State of the Union Dress Sparks a Meme Fest Online

Social media users and netizens are widely mocking Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump and a former adviser to her father, over her appearance and dress choice for the State of the Union address.

The 44-year-old Trump, who is the second-oldest of her father’s five children, wore a gray-and-black two-piece dress on Tuesday night. As expected, those who support the Trump administration mostly praised Ivanka’s outfit and her overall look. They also had kind words for her father, which, again, shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Last night in DC 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/98TWcGWoB4 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 25, 2026

The anti-Trump section of X, meanwhile, wrote obscene things to Ivanka and her family, most of which aren’t worth even acknowledging. Then, there was the middle ground, a section of X users who chose to celebrate the occasion with memes and jokes. Some were as simple as reaction GIFs, both positive and negative, and others were a bit more creative.

“Is she wearing the wallpaper?” one X user quipped. Another wrote, “You dress like a Disney villain,” presumably hinting at Cruella de Vil. Ironically, a significant amount of reaction GIFs referenced Elsa, the blonde-haired protagonist of Disney’s Frozen movies. And, in an even more ironic twist, Elsa was originally intended to be a traditional villain! Instead, the creators made her into more of a sympathetic character along the way.

Various commenters noticed the absence of a photograph on the nearby table and asked Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot embedded with X, to create framed photos. As is often the case, some of those X users requested images that are insensitive, not safe for work, or both. However, others opted for more humorous or clever ideas, such as the X user who asked Grok to add a picture of elephants.

Others referenced the infamous dress, a 2015 viral image where social media users debated whether a dress was black and blue or white and gold. (It was later confirmed that the dress was black and blue, which we felt was the correct answer all along.)

In response to her caption of “Last night in DC,” an X user joked, “You guys are leaving? Cool!” More humour-infused GIF reactions surfaced on the social media platform. The Shocked Pikachu template was a clear winner.

At the end of the day, though, it sure seems like Ivanka Trump had a better time at the State of the Union than others in attendance. Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib sat next to one another and spent the night heckling and shouting at Donald Trump. The two left midway through the event without returning, and Trump suggested on Wednesday that the two should be deported.

Other notable moments from Tuesday’s State of the Union included a standing ovation for the Olympic gold-winning U.S. men’s hockey team and a 100-year-old Korean War veteran, retired Navy Capt. Royce Williams, receiving the Medal of Honor. Trump also announced he would be awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Team USA goalie Connor Hellebuyck.