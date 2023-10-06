Ivanka Trump Summoned to Testify Against Father Donald Trump After a Two-Year Break

In a surprising turn of events, Ivanka Trump, the daughter and once-close confidante of former President Donald Trump, is now being summoned to testify against her own blood in the ongoing business fraud civil case in New York City. As per NBC News, Trump and his organization have ferociously denied the allegations against them, and the politician even pleaded not guilty before the trial started.

However, Ivanka’s appearance on the witness list has fueled speculation about the current interpersonal dynamics of the Trump clan. Since Donald Trump bid adieu to the White House in January 2021, Ivanka has notably distanced herself from her father’s inner circle. While this stint might have initially been seen as a way to take a breather from the intense political atmosphere post-January 6, it appears there might be more to the story.

Also Read: Donald Trump Has Been Given 7 Days to Submit List of Firms Set To Lose NY Business Licenses

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

Legal experts, as per Yahoo, pondered over whether Ivanka’s absence from the Trump orbit is somehow linked to her being a witness in the New York Attorney General’s case against her family. After all, testifying in this legal case has led some to believe there may be some type of cooperation between Ivanka and the AG. Although Ivanka somehow managed to escape the lawsuit last year, citing the relevant time period during her time in Washington, D.C., her detailed knowledge of the Trump empire’s inner workings could prove highly profitable for Attorney General Letitia James' case.

Michigan attorney Jamie White weighed in on this circumstance, deeming it a 'unique turn of events.' He also expressed to Newsweek that experienced prosecutors generally do not bring in witnesses solely for them to invoke the Fifth Amendment, indicating that Ivanka’s appearance in the trial could be indicative of cooperation of 'some level.' He added, "I don’t think it’s a frivolous subpoena. But we can’t rule out that Trump may have told his daughter: ‘Do what you’ve got to do.’”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Also Read: Donald Trump Calls Ex-aide John Kelly a ‘Lowlife’ Who Claimed Trump Was ‘Untruthful’

The case orbits around allegations that the Trump clan inflated their wealth and assets to secure more profitable loans for their real estate ventures. Trump’s sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump were also summoned to testify in the legal proceedings. While the trio has constantly denied any wrongdoing, there is evidence that suggests a pattern of financial maneuvers, as per Reuters.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Riccardo Savi

Also Read: Donald Trump Attacks “Radical Left” Judge in NY Fraud Case on Truth Social Despite Gag Order

As Ivanka takes the front seat as a witness, the legal backdrop for Trump may gradually become more complicated. The former President, a figure well known for his combative legal strategies and master plans, is now confronted with the prospect of his own daughter testifying against him, probably with incriminating evidence. The unraveled drama sheds light on the complexities of family dynamics amid legal battles, explaining Ivanka’s seemingly well-thought-out and calculated distance from her family in recent times.

In the coming days, the world will witness a high-stakes legal drama, revealing the extent of Ivanka's involvement and shedding light on the inner workings of the Trump Organization. As the legal saga unfolds, the Trump family faces a pivotal moment that could reshape their public image and legacy.

More from Inquisitr

Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Warned Donald Trump Jr. That He “Can Be a Bully Too”

New York Attorney General Responds to Donald Trump's Remarks, 'Show is Over'