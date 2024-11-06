Ivanka Shares a Cryptic Post on Her Birthday About Forgiveness After Avoiding Trump’s Campaign

The former first daughter of the US, Ivanka Trump, was absent from the 2024 election campaign trail, something that was noted by many, especially because she was one of her father's key advisors during his first presidential term. Recently, Ivanka posted a series of cryptic comments on her Instagram account after missing Donald Trump's final rallies in Pittsburgh and Grand Rapids. On the eve of the tense election showdown between her father and Kamala Harris, Ivanka shared some words of wisdom from popular figures like Dolly Parton, Henry David Thoreau, and Carl Jung, offering her reflections on life and personal growth.

Ivanka Trump in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on August 4, 2020. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Drew Angerer)

To mark her 43rd birthday, Ivanka posted a collection of family photos and solo pictures, accompanied by 16 personal lessons she’s gathered throughout her journey. As reported by OK! Magazine, she wrote, “Forgive people — it frees you more than anyone else." She encouraged everyone to cherish their priceless relationships with friends and family, asking them to reach out and let others know they are loved and appreciated. The former first daughter added, “As Esther Perel says, ‘The quality of your relationships determines the quality of your life.’”

Ivanka also shared another quote by Thoreau, advising one to focus their time and energy on what matters. In the list of her life lessons and learnings, the 14th one was where Ivanka asked everyone to live a loving and optimistic life. She also emphasized the significance of upholding our basic beliefs while setting certain boundaries in our lives.

Where is Ivanka Trump? She has been absent a long time https://t.co/hzLuRWOv5M — Chicago guy (@GuyChicago5151) October 31, 2024

As for her absence from the campaign trail, Ivanka stated in November 2022 that she decided to leave politics after her father declared he would seek reelection in 2024. In a statement back then, she said, "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family." She made it apparent that although she will always love her father, she decided to stand by him only from outside of the political world.

In March earlier this year, a source close to the former first daughter claimed that she has been very happy and leading her best life since letting go of her political past. As reported by People, she has not participated in her father's campaign even though he was the Republican nominee. Ivanka's only public appearance in support of Donald during the 2024 campaign came at the Republican National Convention, where she joined the Trump family on stage.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, also stated that there was 'zero chance' she would be contributing to her father's campaign as it reached its final stage. Moreover, Ivanka's trip to Miami with her daughter Arabella and several of her friends to attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert was one instance that brought to light the growing disparities between father and daughter. This was controversial because pop star Swift had earlier stated that she would support Vice President Kamala Harris over Donald in the 2024 presidential race. This led to Donald openly criticizing her and declaring that he 'hates' Swift.