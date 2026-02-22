“It’s on the Way” — Trump Reveals Plan to Send “Great Hospital Boat” to Greenland

Donald Trump recently declared that he is “going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there.”

The president took to his Truth Social platform on Saturday, claiming the boat is on its way. “It’s on the way,” he wrote, alongside a seemingly AI-generated picture of USNS Mercy.

The 79-year-old also wrote that he’s working with the “fantastic” Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, who also works as a special envoy to Greenland on the effort.

Trump announces plan to send a hospital boat to Greenland claiming they are not being taken care of there. Greenlanders have universal healthcare. Meanwhile, Trump has cut Medicaid for Americans.

In response, the Louisiana governor took to his X account to express gratitude and said that he’s “proud to work” alongside Trump on “this important issue.”

Previously, in January 2026, Trump, on his Truth Social platform, announced that he had formed a “framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region.”

pic.twitter.com/24b99begbb

The president went on to say that he would not impose tariffs on the eight European nations, opposing his attempt to acquire the Arctic territory.

“Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st. Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland. Further information will be made available as discussions progress,” the post read.

“Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and various others, as needed, will be responsible for the negotiations — They will report directly to me. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” – PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP🇺🇸,” it concluded.

Addressing the framework, in a statement to CNN, Trump described it as “infinite, and “long-term deal,” which is “forever.”

Meanwhile, during his speech at the World Economic Forum earlier in January, the 79-year-old declared that he wants to “get Greenland, including right, title and ownership.” He also claimed that the U.S. had saved Europe during World War II.

“It’s a very small ask compared to what we have given them for many, many decades,” Trump said of NATO, adding, “But the problem with NATO is that we’ll be there for them 100% but I’m not sure that they’d be there for us. If we gave them the call, ‘Gentlemen, we are being attacked. We’re under attack by such and such a nation,’ I know them all very well. I’m not sure that they’d be there.”

Trump’s remarks come amid his effort to assert U.S. influence over Greenland, while Denmark and Greenland have reiterated that the territory is “not for sale.”