“It’s My Fault” – Minneapolis ICE Shooting Victim’s Partner Breaks Down in Heartwrenching New Video

Published on: January 8, 2026 at 1:58 PM ET

A new video shows the heartbreaking aftermath of the Minneapolis ICE shooting incident.

Jashandeep Singh
Written By Jashandeep Singh
News Writer
Barsha Roy
Edited By Barsha Roy
News Writer
Minneapolis ICE Shooting Victim
Minneapolis ICE Shooting victim’s partner breaks down in new video (Image via Instagram/@renee.n.good)

A new video showcasing the aftermath of the Minneapolis ICE shooting has come out. On Wednesday, January 7, 2026, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot dead by ICE agents after she tried to drive her car off a street.

The Department of Homeland Security claimed that the woman had weaponised her vehicle, and the agents shot her in self-defence. Meanwhile, Democrats and other civilians condemned the incident and ripped into the ICE and Trump administration on social media.

As the two sides continue to argue over the situation, Good’s family grieves the loss of their loved one. A clip of the shooting scene is now going viral, which shows Good’s partner helplessly sobbing.

The woman, who calls herself the victim’s wife, can be seen sitting on the road just a few feet away from Good’s damaged car. 

She can also be heard blaming herself for her lover’s death while crying out, “I made her come down here, it’s my fault. They just shot my wife.”


When the neighbors try to help her and ask her if she can call anyone, the woman reveals she is new to the city and does not know who to contact.

As she continues to mourn, she also mentions Good’s 6-year-old son and says, “They shot her in the head. I have a 6-year-old in school.”

Footage of the horrifying incident showed Good stopping her car after being surrounded by ICE agents who attempted to open the door of her vehicle.

The victim then reversed her car and tried to move forward, almost ramming into an agent. This led to the agent shooting her three times.

Good was a poet who was previously married to Colorado-based comedian Timothy Macklin. After her husband’s death, she found love with the woman seen sobbing in the clip.

The pair lived in Minneapolis and raised Good’s six-year-old son, whom she had from her previous marriage.


Good’s death has sparked nationwide controversy, with people questioning the violent behavior of the ICE agents. On the other hand, the Trump administration has accused Good of weaponising her car against federal workers.

In order to save face, Trump took to social media to claim that Good was a ‘professional agitator.’ He wrote, “The woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self-defense. Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital.”

The victim’s family is shocked by the development as they say Good was one of the kindest people they know. Her mother, Donna Ganger, said in an interview with The Star Tribune, “She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving, and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.”

